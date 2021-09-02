The city of Bassens cleaned from top to bottom for the visit of Emmanuel Macron

The president was visiting this neighborhood to meet the residents. For some, this emergency cleaning underlines even more the abandonment of the neighborhood when the cameras are no longer there.

For his political comeback, the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron went to Marseille, and more particularly in Bassens, a deprived city in the north where a young man was shot dead in early summer, amid drug trafficking. To prepare for the arrival of the Head of State, several private cleaning companies and landscapers have cleared their way.





Read alsoIn Marseille, Macron in search of lost time

SEE AS ​​WELL – Drug trafficking: “We will not let go,” insists Emmanuel Macron in front of the police of the northern division of Marseille

On the images of BFMTV, we can see employees sweeping, raking, cleaning the sidewalks and alleys of the residence. According to the continuous news channel, the companies have been mandated by social landlords and the city of Marseille.

“If you had seen the state of the city yesterday (Tuesday) evening … there was really a gap, there was obviously garbage, bins that had not been collected for several days“, in particular entrusted a resident to BFMTV. “It only takes a politician or a person who is part of the state to come to exist“, Also deplores Nasser, a 32-year-old resident.