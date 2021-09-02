the covid-19 variant put under surveillance by the WHO

The Covid-19 continues to be rife across the globe. The disease first detected in China almost two years ago is still killing many as time goes on. Faced with the urgency of the situation, large laboratories have developed vaccines to fight against the spread of the virus and mass vaccination campaigns have started all over the world.

The situation has not improved considerably since, to date, collective immunity has not yet been achieved. This is because many people are still reluctant to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Also, the virus variants have brought a new deal to what we know about the virus and how it works. In fact, in recent months, new, more contagious and more virulent variants have been discovered. They are also responsible for the deaths of many people to this day.





The “Mu” variant

On the night of yesterday Tuesday to Wednesday, September 1, the World Health Organization reported that it was interested in one of them. The baptized variant “Mu” since it is about him that it is about was in Colombia first at the beginning of this year. Subsequently, it was identified in several Europe and South America. “ The variant – B.1.621, according to scientific nomenclature – has so far been classified as “variant to follow “, informs the organization in a note. According to our cross-checks of information, this variant presents a risk of resistance to the vaccines currently being developed. The next few days will probably allow us to learn more about this variant.