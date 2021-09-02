The Covid variants could take the names of the star constellations according to the WHO

FABRICE COFFRINI via Getty Images Maria Van Kerkhove, Head of Emerging Diseases and Zoonoses at the World Health Organization (WHO), during a press briefing on the evolution of the novel coronavirus epidemic on January 29, 2020 in Geneva.

COVID – Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and most recently Mu, the letters of the Greek alphabet are shrinking as the Covid-19 mutates. To ward off this potential, but almost certain, shortage, a senior World Health Organization official suggested an alternative: using the names of the star constellations.

In an interview posted last month by The Telegraph, Maria Van Kerkhove, technical manager at the WHO for the fight against Covid-19, announced that she was already looking for new names for the virus. Indeed, faced with the mutagenic Sars-Cov2 dynamic, the 24 letters of the Greek alphabet seem to be very limited.

“We might run out of Greek letters, but we’re already looking at the next set of names,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, “we’re actually looking at constellations of stars.” The next variants could thus take the name of “Aries”, “Gemini” or “Orion”.

Other alternatives were also on the table, such as the use of the names of the Greek gods and goddesses, ultimately ousted in part due to pronunciation problems.

Viral mutations are common, and Sars-Cov2 is still evolving. While it is possible that there are more key strains than letters available, the combination of mutations that will allow a variant to prevail is very difficult to predict.