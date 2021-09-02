the crazy evening of the new world record holder Cristiano Ronaldo

And 2 which make 111! Cristiano Ronaldo (36) is now the only record holder for the number of goals scored in the national team, leaving Iranian Ali Daei behind. The Portuguese indeed offered a double this Wednesday against Ireland (2-1, qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar) for his 180th cap. Obviously, at the end of the game, the five-time Ballon d’Or was smiling. “This record is mine and it’s unique. I am extremely happy and this is another record in my career ”, he savored at the microphone of the Portuguese television channel RTP. The story is beautiful, but the scenario much less. CR7 had indeed missed a penalty after the first quarter of an hour of play and the Irish had taken the advantage just before the break.

La Seleção did not succeed and the neo-Mancunien was not really to his advantage. And then, in the last minutes of the meeting, it came out of its box. On a cross from Gonçalo Guedes from the right, he first equalized before the end of regulation time with an angry header. Then, in added time, on a serve from João Mario, always from the right, he again rose above the scrum to offer a precious success to his team, exploding with joy and removing his jersey to celebrate before show it to the whole stadium, proud of it. “I believed in it until the end and that’s why I asked for the support of the public ten minutes from the end. We play at home and when we, the players, are not good on the pitch, the help of the public is essential. The supporters gave us strength. I’m happy to have helped win the match and to have broken this record, but the most important thing is the team ”, he reacted hot.





A moving message

Moments later, on his Instagram account, he totally let his joy burst out. “I can’t even begin to express myself in words! I am crossed by an overwhelming sensation! Let’s go, Portugal! Let’s go! Of all the records I’ve broken in my career – and luckily there have been a few – this one is very special to me and it’s definitely on the shelf of accomplishments that make me really proud. First of all because every time I represent my country, it is a special moment to know that I am defending Portugal and to show the world what the Portuguese are made of ”, he blurted out before continuing. “Secondly, because national team competitions have always had a very strong impact on me as I was growing up, watching my idols play for their flags every other summer in Euros and World Cups. But last but not least, because scoring 111 goals for Portugal means 111 moments like those we have experienced today in the Algarve, moments of national union and happiness for millions and millions of Portuguese citizens all over the world. . For them, every sacrifice is worth it ”, he explained before concluding.

“Another reason for me to enjoy this achievement as much as I currently do is because Ali Daei set the bar so high, that at one point I even started to think that I didn’t. could never catch it. Kudos to the “Shariar” for holding the record for so long and thank you for always showing me so much respect every time I scored and as I got closer and closer to his exceptional number. Thank you Portugal. Thank you to all my teammates and opponents for making this trip so unforgettable. Let’s continue to meet in the field for years to come! I’m not closing the account for the moment … “, he concluded. It is said.