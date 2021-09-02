the defenders of the Aubervilliers gardens were expelled

This Thursday, September 2, in the early hours of the morning, the police evacuated the activists who defended the workers’ gardens of Aubervilliers (Seine-Saint-Denis), threatened by the promoters of Greater Paris. An excavator started destroying the plots as early as 8 a.m. and five activists were arrested. Two were finally taken into custody at the Aubervilliers police station. Activists are calling for a rally in front of Aubervilliers town hall at 6 p.m. on September 2, to protest against the eviction.

“ They are destroying everything with a backhoe … It’s terrible savagery “, deplores with Reporterre Dolorès, 58 years old, occupant of these baptized lands “ Gardens to defend “ (Jad).

“ It’s a waste, said Reporterre architect Ivan Fouquet. These gardens are home to birds, hedgehogs, beetles … So that’s it, the government’s projects for biodiversity, the day before the opening of the World Conservation Congress, in Marseille. ? “

To the #JAD the excavator shaves everything, the vegetable garden, the tools, the huts, the flower beds, … a rare living space inhabited byIDF destroyed for nothing, for the business of #JO.

Rabies. Support meeting tonight at 6 p.m. in front of Aubervilliers town hall pic.twitter.com/5FemED3S36 – Earth Uprisings (@lessoulevements) September 2, 2021

These nourishing lands of the workers’ gardens of Aubervilliers, a haven of vegetation in the middle of an urban setting, survived only thanks to the tenacity of their defenders, who had occupied them day and night for more than three months. Nineteen plots, 4000 m² of land in all, must be destroyed by the bulldozers of Grand Paris Aménagement (GPA), which wants to build a solarium and a fitness center, backing onto the future training pool for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games – built on the neighboring car park – and a station for the future Grand Paris Express.

“ In itself, the swimming pool project is not the problem, says Ivan Fouquet. She could stay out of the gardens, but it is an extension of her program that unnecessarily destroys the allotment gardens. “

“ The fight will continue “

The ax of an eviction, for the occupants, fell on Friday, July 16. Entered at the request of GPA, a judicial officer had sent them a “ command to leave the premises “. “ We won’t leave on our own “, retorted Dolorès, met by Reporterre at this time. Co-founder of the collective for the defense of the workers’ gardens of Aubervilliers, she ensured that the activists would hold and defend “ these fertile lands and this collective living space to the end “.

Environmentalists, most of whom are in their twenties, had therefore continued to take root on the plots doomed to destruction. “ The urgency is not to concrete, explained Dolorès in July. We have to devote all our energy to learning to live differently, and that is what we are doing here. “ After three months of occupation, the gardens looked like a fortress with their straw bales and impermeable tarpaulins as a wall. The old huts of the gardeners had been fitted out, tents were put up, and the bodies defending the activists had hardened by dint of being in touch with these lands, of cultivating them in the midst of cats, wild rabbits, hedgehogs. , red squirrels, parakeets and foxes. “ We are the gardens that defend themselves “, could we read on the walls of the huts.





But this Thursday morning, patatras. The facilities, such as the library tower erected by the occupants, were destroyed by an excavator. Despite despondency and anger, activists claim that “ the fight will continue: there they are trying to go very quickly, but we are going to file a summary to stop the work, insists Ivan Fouquet. At the beginning of August, we had already filed an appeal against the building permit “. At around 9 a.m., occupants of the Jads and their supporters headed towards the Aubervilliers police station, to defend their two comrades in police custody.

