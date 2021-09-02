The disappointment of liberal caregivers called to return part of Covid aid

Posted on Sep 2, 2021 at 4:34 PMUpdated Sep 2, 2021, 6:54 PM

The disappointment is commensurate with the generosity of 2020. Tens of thousands of liberal health professionals will have to repay part of the Covid aid received in 2020, for amounts amounting to thousands of euros.

In fact, 203,000 liberal caregivers are in the process of receiving their balance from any account following the entry into force in May 2020 of a compensation scheme for loss of activity (Dipa) in the context of the epidemic of Covid. The objective is not to fully compensate for the missing revenues, but to allow these liberal firms to take a perilous course, taking into account the expense rate specific to each profession.

They are overall winners, since Medicare will pay them an additional 142 million euros, after having paid 1.1 billion aid last year. Ultimately, the average aid will amount to 6,213 euros. However, some must repay the overpayment. And it is sometimes a very bad surprise for them.

4,263 euros overdue for dentists in debt

Dentists in particular are very upset. During the first confinement, their professional order asked them to close their practice. The fall in activity was therefore radical, even if they continued to ensure the guards and the regulation of care. Some 31,300 professionals have requested the Dipa, to receive an average of 7,530 euros – an addition of 236 million.

As Medicare had only paid them 80% of the loss of fees excluding overruns estimated last year, a small half of them received a last check in early July – the remainder of the Dipa. But since the start of the week, dentists in debt, 53% of those who have been helped, have received the Medicare bill. It claims an average of 4,263 euros overdue from them.

Activity catch-ups in June

“The sales have been online since this week. I even have a case where the aid paid is 15,000 euros, and where you have to return all of it! The most astonishing thing is that between two practitioners with the same level of activity, we do not have the same sums to return… ”says Pierre Schmidt, general secretary of the union Dental Union.

In the dock: the method of calculating the Dipa, based on the loss of activity from March 16 to June 30, 2020. Following the deconfinement, on May 11, the resumption of activity was sometimes strong, with the catching up of care postponed. The union wrote to the Minister of Health on August 26 asking for a suspension of reimbursements.





The Dental Union wants the month of June to be removed from the basis for calculating the period of sub-activity, at least for those who did not ask for help that month. By the way, the union argues that the high cost of Covid protective equipment and the health protocol increase the costs of the dental office, and calls for a financial extension.

36% of the doctors assisted are debtors

Among the doctors, the closing of the accounts causes a little less shaking. There were 70,600 Dipa beneficiaries, with an average compensation of 7,631 euros for these three and a half months of reduced activity, and an invoice of 539 million euros. In total, 36% of doctors are debtors.

“It’s curious that so many people were wrong and asked for too much money from Medicare, because at the time we had time to do our accounts”, asks Jean-Paul Ortiz, the president of the CSMF union. However, he is satisfied because “Thomas Fatôme [le directeur de l’Assurance-maladie] admitted that it was not fraud ”.

Medicare, conciliatory, has agreed to spread payments over twelve months and will open educational workshops in the field. “We want to take the time to explain well. And remember that the aid has been substantial, with minimal recoveries compared to what these professionals earn, ”explains the National Health Insurance Fund.

The CNAM also underlines that the decision to pay advances very quickly was taken in agreement with the professionals, “because there was initially a subject of cash”, “knowing that there would be a regularization by the following “.

The weight of flat-rate remunerations

When they estimated their loss last year, doctors did not all realize that lump-sum remuneration (for public health objectives, etc.) would not be taken into account in their reference salary.

For specialists, the packages do not weigh heavily (2 to 3% of total compensation). But for general practitioners, they can represent 15% of the remuneration. As a result, 45% of Dipa beneficiaries are now being asked for a refund, for an average of 1,500 euros.

To this was added a lack of visibility: “We had aid for our employees, which is deductible from the Dipa. Most of us had no idea what we would ultimately receive, ”explains Jean-Paul Ortiz, referring to allowances for partial activity and credits from the solidarity fund, also open to liberal cabinets. . The price for success at “whatever the cost”.