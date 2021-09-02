The DualSense controller + PS5 game bundle at 79 €!

A PlayStation pack is available for those who own the console. Indeed, a DualSense controller and the Watch Dogs Legion game are available in an offer at a great price!

If you are planning to invest in a second controller, the Cdiscount offer may interest you. Indeed, the French brand is setting up a PlayStation pack containing a DualSense controller and the Watch Dogs Legion game version PS5 for only 80 €.

Buy PlayStation DualSense + Watch Dogs Legion Pack for 80 € at Cdiscount

For the launch of its new machine, Sony wanted to completely rethink its controller and cross a gap both in terms of the sensations felt and the features provided. The result is very convincing. Indeed, the many features that the DualSense incorporates can propel the player to new gaming horizons. Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers make it possible to transcribe what is happening on the screen. Feel the raindrops, the rubbing of the wheels against the asphalt or even the sword fights! Sony has focused particularly on this controller to provide the best possible experience.

DualSense: The PS5 controller that significantly improves the experience

Haptic vibrations are one of the great novelties of this PS5 controller. They reproduce real touch sensations through an interface. The body is thus stimulated by reliefs or sensations of pressure which reproduce as faithfully as possible the action in play. Particularly used in the mobile sector, Nintendo was the first manufacturer to integrate it into its Joy-Con in 2017 DualSense goes further and increases the power of haptics tenfold by placing it at the heart of the experience.

In addition to having vibrations, the adaptive triggers follow the action of the game, react and adapt to increase the immersion. In fact, in an FPS, when the weapon is short of ammunition, the triggers are blocked! The effect is guaranteed and we can’t wait to see how the developers incorporate this technology into titles like Battlefield 2042 or Dead Space!

The opinion of

oliveroidubocal

In addition to being an excellent controller, the DualSense adds new functions allowing, when the game exploits them correctly, to obtain new sensations and incomparable with those of the other controllers. This argument, coupled with many other qualities, makes the DualSense a sensational controller and very pleasant to use. Now let’s hope that many developers will be able to share its impressive capabilities with us.

READ OUR DUALSENSE TEST

An enticing PlayStation Pack at Cdiscount

The brand thus offers an interesting pack for owners of a PS5 console. In fact, in addition to the purchase of a DualSense, Cdiscount offers the Watch Dogs Legion game in its Next Gen version at a price of 80; 99 €. The game costs you only 11 €! A real bargain if we take into account the prices of PS5 games set at 79 €!

If you are interested in playing alone, it is available for € 24 at Cdiscount at the best price.

Buy Watch Dogs Legion PS5 for € 24 at Cdiscount