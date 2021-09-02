the ECHR confirms the conviction of the uncle by France

The European Court of Human Rights (CEDH) considered valid Thursday the conviction by France of a man who had offered his three-year-old nephew a T-shirt bearing the words “I am a bomb”, and “Jihad, born on September 11”, in 2012 in Sorgues (

Vaucluse).

The little boy had gone to kindergarten with the t-shirt on September 25, 2012. The director of the establishment had made a report to the academic inspectorate and to the mayor of the town, who had seized the public prosecutor.





The boy’s mother and his uncle who had offered him the garment had been released at first instance by the Avignon Criminal Court, but the Nîmes Court of Appeal had sentenced them to a one month suspended prison sentence and 2,000 euros of fine for the mother, and two months suspended sentence and 4,000 euros fine for the uncle.

Only the uncle had turned to the ECHR. “Before the national authorities and before the European Court, the applicant argued of the humorous nature of the disputed inscriptions”, notes the court based in Strasbourg. But the latter recalls that if “humorous speech or forms of expression which cultivate humor are protected by Article 10 of the European Convention” on Human Rights (which protects freedom of expression), they do not escape the limits defined by the article.