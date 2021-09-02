The electric DS 4 will arrive in 2024, signing the 100% electrification of DS Automobiles

3

In a context of change in the automotive industry, DS, the premium brand of the Stellantis group, will switch to 100% electric from 2024.

A new car manufacturer is converting to all-electric. All the models launched by DS Automobiles will indeed be exclusively 100% electric from 2024. For Béatrice Foucher, the general manager, this is obvious. “The automotive industry is undergoing a change of unprecedented scale and speed, she says. At the forefront, DS Automobiles has anticipated this transformation with electrification at the heart of its strategy. I made the decision to accelerate its development […] It is a daring plan that will take shape in 2024 ”.

© David Lefevre – The Digital

Since 2019, DS Automobiles has electrified its range, notably via the 100% electric DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, the DS 4 E-Tense, the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense and the DS 9 E-Tense. This represents 30% of its registrations. According to the manufacturer, this strategy aims to reduce average CO2 emissions and, above all, allows its vehicles to increase their efficiency in an increasingly drastic regulatory environment, in particular in city centers. The electric DS 4 will offer 700 km of autonomy For 2024, the manufacturer will expand its offer by marketing a DS 4 in a 100% electric version, then unveil a new creation, inaugurating Stellantis’ first 100% electric program based on the STLA Medium platform. The latter will be equipped with a 104 kWh battery for 700 km of range. In order to develop its new electric models, Stellantis intends to rely on four platforms dedicated to this energy. The three main ones will be segmented according to the size of the cars (STLA Small, Medium and Large), while a version with a separate chassis (body-on-frame) will also be used for pick-ups in particular (STLA Frame).



The models based on these future platforms could be powered by three different electric propulsion modules (EDM), comprising the engine, gearbox and converter. On the battery side, Stellantis plans to exploit new chemistry without nickel or cobalt from 2024, while the first solid electrolyte batteries are expected to be used in 2026. Recommended article: Finally, as he points out, by becoming 100% electric, DS Automobiles is continuing its involvement in Formula E. The first premium manufacturer committed to the discipline, DS is the only brand to have won the Teams and Drivers titles twice consecutively. It renewed its commitment until 2026 and began the development of a new generation of single-seater. One way for the brand to advance production models by experimenting with new technologies in this laboratory that is competition.