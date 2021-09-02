the elegance of a watchmaking watch, the power of a smartphone

With his Watch 3, Huawei shows that he knows his subject well. This elegant and efficient connected watch is indeed the first to run on HarmonyOS and benefits from a completely redesigned interface. A successful technical exercise for a product that is as urban as it is sporty.

It’s a small step for smartwatches, but definitely a big step for Huawei. Released two months ago, the Huawei Watch 3 intelligently combines the polished design of a luxury watch and a muscular technical sheet.

Sold at a price of 369.99 euros, the Huawei Watch 3 is available on the official Huawei store.

A successful design

Huawei has been offering elegant watches since its very first models on the border between the horological watch and the connected object. On this new model, the manufacturer has once again asserted its talent by offering a product with meticulous finishes and quality materials. We thus find on the side of the construction a beautiful AMOLED screen of 1.43 inch and surprise, a rotating crown, allowing to navigate in the menus. The whole thing is finally completed by a side button located just below the crown.

On the software side, the Chinese giant has expanded its catalog of wallpapers and offers around thirty natively. In addition, there are no less than 1,000 different options available from the WatchFace application developed by the manufacturer. Enough to completely personalize the look of your watch. Finally, it should be noted that Huawei has made a good effort on the quality of the bracelets. In addition to the traditional silicone, there is the leather strap, but also a stainless steel link bracelet.

Autonomy above all

Huawei has deployed all its know-how to correct a recurring problem with connected watches: their low battery life. This new version thus guarantees not only three full days of battery in conventional use, but it also offers a theoretical autonomy of 14 days if the “ultralong” autonomy mode is activated.

If your mobile finally benefits from reverse charging, good news, you can charge your Huawei Watch 3 thanks to its wireless charging mode. No need to constantly think about taking the charging cradle with you.

HarmonyOS under the hood for optimal connectivity

To support this great autonomy, Huawei has planned a plethora of options integrated into its home OS: HarmonyOS. The manufacturer’s operating system indeed offers a wide range of options for use on this new connected watch.

The presentation of grid applications, one of the new features of this Watch 3, is very practical on a daily basis. This organization of applications is further consolidated by the presence of the rotating crown, exclusive to Watch 3. An option that does not only benefit from its aesthetics. It also offers fluid and intuitive navigation in the various menus.

The movements are also at the rendezvous with HarmonyOS, since it is possible to answer calls by simply clenching your fist, or to stop the call ringing by rotating your wrist.





Huawei has also opened its operating system to third-party developers, which makes it possible to benefit from a greater number of applications available on the AppGallery.

A gallery of applications also accessible without the need to have a smartphone nearby. The Huawei Watch 3 is indeed equipped to accommodate an eSIM and therefore be perfectly independent of the smartphone. It thus becomes possible to download from the watch any application available from the AppGallery, the Huawei store.

To activate the eSIM, nothing could be simpler. Simply connect from the smartphone to the Huawei Health application, go to the management tab of the eSIM, activate and select the SIM card concerned. The smartphone will then redirect you to the dedicated page of your operator – if it offers this service -, and you will then be guided step by step towards finalizing your eSIM order. Your ride is immediately usable without your smartphone.

Sport without effort (or almost)

Thanks to this independence, it becomes easier to go out for a sport session without having to worry about your mobile. And that’s good, because the Huawei Watch 3 is equipped with a plethora of sports and health-oriented options:

A few additional sensors are making their entry, such as the temperature sensor for measuring skin temperature. A tool that can be reassuring these days.

The Watch 3 incorporates a fall detection sensor. The system relies on crossing data from the gyroscope and the accelerometer to detect loss of standing. An instant call option to a pre-registered emergency number is coupled to the sensor.

The watch has an SpO2 (blood oxygenation rate) sensor and a heart rate sensor.

About a hundred training programs are available, including swimming. The Huawei Watch 3 is also waterproof 5ATM and supports immersion in water.

So no more excuses for not going for a sports session. Not only does the Huawei Watch 3 provide for all possible types of sport, but you can also be reached, even if you don’t take your smartphone with you.

An update that increases the capabilities of the watch

Concerned about making the user experience as pleasant as possible, Huawei is constantly working on future products, but also on those that have already been released. The Huawei Watch 3 has therefore benefited for a few weeks from a software update that brings significant changes.

In terms of autonomy, the watch’s capacities gain an additional 20% of battery thanks to various software improvements.

The manufacturer, aware that not all users have a Huawei brand smartphone, has also placed emphasis on connectivity by strengthening the stability between products running iOS and its connected watch. Finally, we note that the weather function is gaining in precision and responsiveness via this update, as is movement detection.

The Huawei Watch 3 is available on the Huawei store for € 369.99.