the enormous anger in the club’s offices for Griezmann!

It was finally just before 1:30 am, a long time after the final gong of the Mercato, that Barça and Atlético Madrid were able to officially conclude the arrival of Antoine Griezmann. The French striker was able to join his former club after a stressful evening, where the atmosphere was particularly tense within Barça’s offices.

A furious Barça leader!

In its edition of the day, the Team reveals that the Catalan club was notably plagued by a computer problem which raised the tension of several floors. “A wind of panic seizes the offices of the Catalan club, which looks like a room of traders where each one howls louder than the other. Alemany is furious. He must also validate the arrival of De Jong and can only do so if Griezmann leaves ”.

It is finally between 11:54 p.m. and midnight that everything will be concluded, Barça managed to get on schedule, in the software of La Liga, the departure of Antoine Griezmann and the arrival of Luuk De Jong. But there is no doubt that some must have lost a few grams during the evening …



