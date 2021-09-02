the European version is approaching, here is its price and its release date

The European version of the Bird Bike will take a little longer to arrive in Europe, due to its few differences. We expect it in early 2022.

Bird, best known for its scooters, is entering the electric bicycle market. If we already knew, we especially expected to learn more about the European version of the Bird Bike, since the basic model did not meet the standards in force here.





Price and availability of the Bird Bike in Europe

The Bird Bike will be available for sale in Europe from the first quarter of 2022 at the indicative price of 1,999 euros including tax. The A-frame bike will be available in four colourways: Stealth Black, Gravity Gray and Star Blue. The V-frame bike will be available in Glacier White and Gravity Gray.

Overall, the setup is pretty much the same. We just removed the most powerful options, useless in a limited 25 km / h environment, as well as the throttle, which would make it switch to the side of the mopeds.

Unsurprisingly, Bird’s new EU version racing car has a maximum speed of 25 km / h, powered by a 250 W Bafang rear engine. This is one of the differences with the American version, which also offers a 500 engine. W. The latter can count on a removable 346 Wh battery, powered by LG cells, which can reach 100 km of autonomy depending on the brand.

Display and lighting

In order to monitor this autonomy, an LCD screen is part of the game. It also displays the speed of the car and the battery capacity. A gear change system

On the safety side, the Bird Bikes offer Tektro disc brakes at the front and rear, as well as “high visibility” LED lights which would ensure “180 ° visibility” according to Bird.

The Bird Bike is also IP65 + certified and its tires can rely on a Kenda Kwick K Shield + puncture protection system.

A Bluetooth Bird application allows you to remotely switch off your Bird to save battery in particular.