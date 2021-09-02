“The feeling is direct”: Loïc de Koh-Lanta confides in his couple with Miss Languedoc-Roussillon 2019

The Héraultaise Lucie Caussanel, elected Miss Languedoc-Roussillon 2019, spins the perfect love with the finalist of the penultimate season of Koh-Lanta: the 4 Lands “, Loïc, 22 years old.

While the adventurers of Koh Lanta are back on the small screen of TF1 since Tuesday, August 31, bringing together the twenty best candidates of all seasons together, in “Koh-Lanta, the legend”, the Savoyard Loïc, 22, who replaced the candidate Freddy after his abandonment for medical reasons, gave himself to some confidences on his meeting with his companion.

Social media meeting

In an interview with Parisian, the young adventurer indulges in some secrets about his romantic relationship with a former Miss from the region. This is Lucie Caussanel, who in 2019, was crowned Miss Languedoc-Roussillon.

“We are together all the time”

With our colleagues, Loïc details how he met his lover. “On social media. She hasn’t watched Koh-Lanta at all but her little brother did. On the night of the final, when I fell off the posts, he told her to send me a message on Instagram. started to talk and the feeling went straight. Since then, we’ve been together all the time! “





Six days ago, in a video posted on her Instagram account, the Héraultaise paid tribute to her lover. “You can not imagine the pride I feel when I write all this to you! Proud of him, of his career (which we are going to discover together), of the person who fills my daily life with happiness”, writes the young woman , who during the filming was separated from her darling.

“Proud of my favorite adventurer, but also proud of us”

“So happy for him, and proud of my favorite adventurer !!! But also proud of us. It was very hard to keep us apart, for a while. 0 news from him, no message, no notification from him “.

In her publication, the young woman indulged in a true declaration of love. “To you my love, you are the best and the strongest, I am so proud of you! I love you with all my heart, and much more”.

Elected Miss Béziers in 2019 and Miss Languedoc-Roussillon 2019

On December 14 of the same year, the young woman was eliminated before the semi-finals of Miss France.