the figures of Griezmann’s contract at Atlético

The last hours of the summer transfer window were marked by the departure of Barça by Antoine Griezmann, on loan for one year with obligation to purchase to his former club, Atlético de Madrid. The figures of the contract of the Blues striker have been revealed by the Spanish media.

Very busy week for Antoine Griezmann. Currently in selection with the Blues, the French striker, scorer Wednesday against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1) in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, has warmed his cell phone. Because in addition to preparing for these qualifiers, he was one of the big players in the last hours of a completely crazy transfer window. Arrived at Clairefontaine as a player for FC Barcelona, ​​”Grizou” will leave the France team as a new player for Atlético de Madrid. Barça, who wanted to reduce their payroll, reached an agreement with Colchoneros, their former club, for a one-year loan with a purchase obligation amounting to 40 million euros.





An annual salary of 10 million euros

According to Cope, the French international has agreed to a drop in his salary to join the Madrid club. With an annual income of 10 million euros net, he will not be the only highest paid player in the squad of Atlético, but he will be aligned with the highest salaries of the club (Suarez, Oblak and Koke).

In addition, Atlético will pay 10 million euros to Barça for this transaction pending the obligation to purchase 40 million in 2022. Thanks to this operation, the Catalan club which recruited Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong , carries out a great operation since he will save 38 million euros corresponding to the gross salary of Griezmann who was the best paid player of the club behind Lionel Messi.

Finally a last figure which has no impact on the funds of the two Spanish clubs: 8 like the Frenchman’s jersey number. The number 7, his favorite number, being worn by Joao Felix, “Grizou” therefore inherited the 8 left vacant by Saul Niguez, who left for Chelsea, as part of the Frenchman’s arrival.