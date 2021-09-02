the firm must give up ballast to the developers

Apple is plagued by many cases regarding the conditions of publication on its App Store. A new defeat in Japan forced the brand to review a historic position: the ban on integrating external links in applications to subscriptions.

Among the multitude of restrictions imposed by Apple to the developers, there’s one that really cringes even among giants like Netflix, Spotify Where Microsoft : the prohibition to offer a link to the subscription from the publisher’s site. Indeed, we know that Apple takes a 30% commission on all subscriptions created from the application, but the firm also prohibits making it obvious how to avoid this commission.





Thus, in the Netflix application for example, the service must obligatorily offer you its subscription directly in the application and cannot refer you to Netflix.com to avoid the tithe. The latter had ended up choosing to no longer offer the subscription in the application, which had become reserved for people already subscribed. Some publishers like YouTube have simply increased the subscription price by 30% if you subscribe from an iOS device. This kind of maneuver could be a thing of the past after another legal defeat from Apple.

A defeat in Japan, a victory for the whole world

The Japan Fair Trade Commission or JFTC, which oversees healthy competition in Japan, in 2019 launched an investigation against Apple regarding such conditions. At the conclusion of this investigation, Apple reached an agreement with the JFTC, one imagines to avoid the possible conviction or fine. What is interesting is that this agreement changes the terms of the App Store for the whole world.

To ensure a safe and secure user experience, App Store guidelines require developers to sell digital services and subscriptions using Apple’s in-app payment system. Since developers of reader applications do not offer purchases of digital goods and services in the application, Apple has agreed with the JFTC to let developers of these applications share a single link to their website for help users create and manage their account.

This decision therefore only concerns applications of the “readers“, But in its press release, Apple specifies that it is an application offering”purchased or subscription-based content such as magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music or video“. If we’re talking about subscription music or video, it looks like Netflix and Spotify could fit the bill. Developers will therefore have the right to provide a single link to their sites to propose the creation of the account and its management, therefore the possibility of subscribing.

Implementation in 2022

This is the second time in less than 7 days that Apple has been forced to leave some ground for developers. On August 27, 2021, the firm announced the creation of an aid fund to small developers of nearly $ 100 million.

Apple’s press release specifies that the policy changes announced will be incorporated into the App Store in 2022. The firm has yet to update its terms of use and its application validation process.