The first 42-inch Oled televisions scheduled for 2022

The demand for “small” high-end televisions continues to grow. To respond to this, LG Display started producing 48-inch (122 cm) Oled Ultra HD panels in 2020. This panel can be found on LG 48CX and 48C1, Panasonic TX-48JZ1000 / JZ1500 and Sony 48A9 televisions, as well as the Philips 48OLED935 and 48OLED806. This diagonal is popular for small spaces such as studios or two rooms, but also for bedrooms. Some 48-inch Oled TVs have also turned into monitors. To continue on this path, LG Display should market 42-inch Oled Ultra HD panels next year.

According to the magazine Korea Economic Daily citing industry sources, LG Display is expected to present the first prototypes of 42-inch Oled TVs at CES 2022. These products would primarily target gamers probably with specific functions like G-Sync compatibility, FreeSYnc (as is already the case with the CX and C1 ranges from LG). The 42-inch Oled TVs were originally scheduled to be unveiled at IFA 2021, but LG ultimately decided to shift its schedule a bit.





Despite the risks of branding, Oled TVs remain the most advanced in terms of technology for gamers. The level of contrast is unmatched as is the responsiveness of the panel with almost zero afterglow time. LG televisions are also the only ones to display 4K 120 Hz compatibility in Dolby Vision while G-Sync, a time reserved for LG, arrives this year on the Philips model.

Optimized for gaming, the new 42-inch Oled panels may well feature LG Display’s Oled Evo technology, not to increase the maximum brightness of the panel, but to increase lifespan and reduce the risk of marking. These models could also cost a lot less. The LG 48A1, currently sold for less than 1000 € (without HDMI 2.1 and 60 Hz panel), could cleverly be supplemented by a 42B2 at the same price, but keeping the characteristics of the B series (120 Hz, HDMI 2.1). To find out, we will have to wait until CES 2022, and even a little after that the first 42-inch Oled models will go on sale.