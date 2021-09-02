the FLNC hardens its tone, and threatens to take up arms again

The clandestine structure, which brings together the Union of Combatants and on October 22, believes in an authenticated press release that the path to peace, facing Paris, is a failure. And that the elected nationalists in power will not change anything. The FLNC clearly threatens to return to armed struggle.

Before the territorial, the FLNC, which brings together the movement of October 22 and the Union of combatants, had promised. He would draw the necessary conclusions from the June ballot. And make them public.

It is now done.

In a video filmed by one of them, on the night of August 31 to September 1, and authenticated by our colleagues from Corsica-Matin, between thirty and forty militants, heavily armed, are gathered inside the ‘a building. A video that looks like a show of force …

Full FLNC press release

Let us not be fooled by the satisfecits, distributed in the preamble, with more or less insistence, to each of the four nationalist parties vying for the Territorials. With particular encouragement to Corsica Libera, the only ones not present in the hemicycle.

Gilles Simeoni, chieftain …

For the underground militants of the FLNC, 68% of the votes to the nationalists, it is a victory with Pyrrhus. Who will not help at all “the ambitions of the National Liberation Struggle”.

35%, plus 57%, then 68% will not change anything.

The reason, the supposed betrayal of Gilles Simeoni to stay in power, even if the word treason is never used in the five-page press release. According to the FLNC, “the ambitions of the National Liberation Struggle are today thrown into the oblivion of history (…), they have been sacrificed on the altar of the search for an exclusive electoral victory”.

The underground movement goes further. The President of the Executive, by his rider alone, would have clearly shown his desire to join the camp opposite. the one he praised, a few paragraphs above, “the moral right”, is reduced here to the rank of “clanist”…

“We believe for our part that we are facing the advent of a new Clan which has used all the resources of its predecessors to get elected. And it has succeeded, by watering down its speech as much as possible, whatever be the long-term political consequences. “

For the Front, it is “the electoral victory of post nationalism”.

The failure of the hand extended to the state

This dialectic echoes the reproaches that were regularly addressed by his nationalist opponents during the territorial campaign. A little more speckled foil. Clearly, the presence of Gilles Simeoni and his people in power is a delusion. It is no longer nationalism which is at the helm in the Corsican assembly, but an ersatz nationalism, which will not weigh heavily in the standoff against the state that the FLNC calls for.

“During the 6 years which have just passed, instead of taking into account the political evolution of Corsica by simply reading the electoral results, the French State has displayed its blindness and its political deafness.”

The FLNC is not intended to give up the fight even though none of the objectives for which it was created has been achieved.



With this in mind, the FLNC, at the conclusion of its press release, goes on the attack : “to our elected officials who think they are quietly seated in the comfort of an election “overwhelming”, we say that we expect from them a commitment and an attitude more in conformity with the sacrifices which carried them to the place where they are. To the French State we are clearly saying that if its policy of contempt continues, we will definitively resume, with probably even more determination than in the past, the paths of the fighting night that we know so well.

To the newcomers of yesterday, today and perhaps tomorrow, we say that this land is not yours “.

Corsica threatened by “promoters, polluters and Corsican thugs”.

The FLNC also points out, in its press release, the “promoters“, the “polluters”, and “Corsican thugs”, whose links with the economic world, the political world, and “certain elements of the National Movement” are mentioned. Here again, the Front issues a warning:

“Our organizations will be lucid and vigilant about the possible abuses of this mafia system if it were to impact our militants. We would be able to react. As we have done in the past”. One way, perhaps, to precede possible threats …

No need to read between the lines. For the illegals, Corsica is in a bad state. The threat of a return to armed violence on the island is therefore clearly raised. And looks less and less like a simple hypothesis …

De facto, the FLNC took the opportunity to settle some scores with other illegals, who also spoke last spring … “To those, young and old, who use the 4 letters of the FLNC” lightly “, we say that if it is true that the acronym does not belong to anyone, its use must be made in conscience. Their place is ours. sides. Without judgment or resentment. Our only legitimacy is to assume our position by not changing the acronym for more than 20 years, but it is important because it leaves little room for the ego “.

The end of demilitarization?

The tone used by the FLNC leaves little room for doubt. The underground movement seems determined to make heard a more muscular speech than that carried by Gilles Simeoni and the executive. And will do so in whatever way it sees fit.

This is perhaps the main information of this long press release. The FLNC, which had laid down its arms (2014 for the UC, 2016 for October 22), now believes that it has shown sufficient goodwill. And that he has the right to turn the page on demilitarization whenever he sees fit.