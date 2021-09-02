The French learn English better via streaming films than at school

According to a survey carried out by YouGov, 72% of French people believe that school English has not been useful to them as adults.

“Oh God”. This is news that will not please all parents. This is a survey published by Berlitz France Licorne (specialist in language and intercultural communication), carried out online on the panel that owns YouGov from June 18 to 21, 2021, and conducted among a sample of 1010 people representative of the French population. , which shows it. According to the percentages noted, it is more useful to watch films in the original version to learn English than to take lessons at school. The figures speak for themselves: nearly three-quarters of French people surveyed believe that English at school has not been useful to them as adults, including 40% who are sure of it. These are the so-called platforms “in streaming” like Netflix, Amazon Prime or YouTube, which won the Shakespeare language learning gold award.

A constraint that becomes entertainment

For more than one in two French people (56%), these platforms “Are one of the three channels through which the French feel they learn English better”, relates the investigation. A figure which reaches new heights for 18-24 year olds: 77% of them share this feeling.

It is therefore now through videos, cinema and series that these French people now believe they are improving their English the most. As the survey points out, several factors explain these figures. Learning English is becoming more and more passive, due to the great exposure of the language in public spaces. This learning has also changed: “It is no longer perceived as a constraint, but as entertainment”, fill in the survey.





Useful social networks for learning English

Many parents struggle to stop their teenager from frantically tapping on their smartphone. However, social networks are, according to the survey, the most active means of learning English for 18-24 year olds, because Twitter, Twitch, and Tik Tok make it possible to exchange easily and quickly with an international community. “Even if streaming platforms are also the best way for them to learn English, 70% of 18-24 year olds still report social networks as one of the top three channels through which they learn English. English”, continues the publication. Overall, 38% of French people share this feeling.

Television is not to be outdone, since 50% of them improve their level by this means, 42% by the paper and digital press, and 25% by video games.

Anglicization of the French divides

“I have a call with my boss”, “I’ll forward you the mail”, “See you asap?” The French love English, passionately. One only has to listen to realize it: Anglicisms abound in conversations. Barbarisms for some, everyday language for others, there is no consensus on this fashion: “30% of French people say they are resistant (including 17% very resistant) to the use of English in everyday life and find this practice exasperating.” Conversely, 15%, or half the number, use English regularly in their daily life, while 5% of them use it very often.

The figures are reversed when it comes to 18-24 year olds. Only 13% of them are refractory to the current use of anglicisms, of which only 4% are very refractory. 29% of these young people use English in their everyday life. “A difference which can be explained again by a greater exposure to the language and a standardization of Franglais.”