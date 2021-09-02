The great Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, author of the soundtrack to the film “Zorba the Greek”, has died at the age of 96

The great Greek composer, Mikis Theodorakis, died at the age of 96 in Athens, we learned Thursday, September 2, from a hospital source.

Symbol of the resistance to the dictatorship of the colonels, the man made cross the borders to the Greek music in the course of a prolific and committed work.

Former resistance fighter and opponent of the colonels’ dictatorship, Mikis Theodorakis made himself known internationally by composing the music for the film Zorba the Greek (1964), which has become an essential soundtrack of the life of his country and a catchphrase picked up around the world.

He leaves behind the wife of his life, Myrto, and two children, Marguerite and Georges.

From oratorios to symphonies, from hymns to operas, Mikis Theodorakis has worked, by faith in popular culture, to open up classical tradition and poetry to the general public, setting to music Axion Esti of the Nobel Prize winner Odysseas Elytis or the Canto General by Pablo Neruda. He also brought out of the ghetto the rebetiko, the “Greek blues”, and its traditional instruments, including the bouzouki, a heritage of the Greco-Eastern culture of Asia Minor, on the coasts of present-day Turkey.

In spite of his political madnesses, his rants and fits of susceptibility, this warm giant with his mop in battle had thus risen to the status of a national monument. By always claiming a fierce independence: “due to my height, I was never able to bow“, he joked. Braving a fragile health, he still regularly climbed on stage in recent years, to receive the cheers of thousands of compatriots.

Born July 29, 1925 in Chios, in the Aegean Sea, into a family of Cretan origin, Mikis Theodorakis began to compose at the age of 13 the first pieces of a work that had become gigantic. The most famous of Greek composers has also become the symbol of resistance in Greece through the ages.

After rallying the resistance from the Nazi invasion, he joined the Communists during the civil war that broke out in 1946 in Greece following the world conflict. He was deported by the right-wing regime to the penal island of Macronissos, where he was tortured. He then left for Paris, to study at the conservatory.

Back in Athens, he joined forces with Grigoris Lambrakis, deputy of the left-wing party, the EDA, assassinated in November 1963 in Thessaloniki by the extreme right with the complicity of the state apparatus. He will later compose the music for the film “Z“that Costa Gavras will dedicate to this affair.

In 1964, the musician was elected deputy of the EDA of Piraeus, the port near Athens. After the military coup of 1967, he was quickly arrested. Pardoned a year later, he led an underground movement and found himself under house arrest.

His popularity continues to grow and in an attempt to silence him, the colonels throw him in prison and ban his work. Theodorakis becomes the symbol of resistance to the dictatorship, which the junta is finally forced to let go, in Paris, under pressure from the international community.





When the dictatorship collapsed in 1974, a huge crowd greeted him on his return on July 24 at Athens airport, chanting his first name. He then brought unexpected support to Constantin Caramanlis, the right-wing statesman who will orchestrate the restoration of democracy. The formula we attribute to it, “Caramanlis or the tanks”, will annoy his comrades for a long time.

In 1981, however, he joined the ultra-Orthodox communist party KKE, and was re-elected deputy for Piraeus. He will be a precursor of the bilateral dialogue with Turkey, which he promotes in music in 1997 with the Turkish singer Zulfu Livanelli, just after a serious territorial incident between the two countries.

At the outbreak of the Greek crisis in 2010, he stood up against the tutelage and austerity imposed on the country by the IMF and the EU, even wiping tear gas during a violent demonstration in February 2012.

“Let those who treat the people like garbage know that this garbage can turn into dynamite“, he again launched to journalists in March 2017. Qualifying in passing the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her former Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble”of predators“.

But the right of scrutiny that he claimed to the end on political developments has repeatedly caused him to slip. Mikis Theodorakis had thus compared George Bush to Hitler, or qualified in 2003 the Jewish people of “root of evil“, after having long reconciled pro-Palestinian commitment and friendship with Israel.

He also lent his support in February 2018 to the most nationalist fringes of Greek public opinion, opposed to any agreement on the sharing of the name of the northern province of Macedonia with the small neighboring state. “My brothers, fascists, racists“… his address to the crowd during a large demonstration organized then in Athens had shocked.

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni reacted to the famous composer ‘s death on Thursday: “Today we have lost part of the soul of Greece. Mikis Theodorakis, our Mikis to all, the teacher, the intellectual, the resistant, is gone. The one who made all the Greeks sing poets“.

President of the Republic Eikaterini Sakellaropoulou greeted “a Greek creator and at the same time universal, an invaluable asset of our musical culture (…) who dedicated his life to music, to the arts, to our country and its inhabitants, to the ideas of freedom, justice, equality, social solidarity“.

“With deep emotion and endless applause, we say goodbye to Mikis Theodorakis, activist-creator, leader and pioneer of a new combative art in music”, said the Communist Party of Greece.