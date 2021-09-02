The hypothesis of a presidential candidacy of Zemmour in 2022 worries and irritates the RN

Eric Zemmour frees his hands. His weekly column in Le Figaro being temporarily arrested, the idol of identities can embark on a promotional tour for his book, before declaring, or not, his candidacy for the presidential election of 2022. “He wants to be part of the story, not just comment on it”, smiles one of his friends. This game of small pebbles makes the Rassemblement national (RN) look up to the sky. Since Marine Le Pen saw the polemicist face to face in the spring, she knows that he will go to the end. “I did not recognize him”, was surprised the boss of the RN, in private. Before you actually taunt: “This story is going to end badly. “ Evil perhaps, but for whom?

According to an Ipsos poll published at the end of August, Eric Zemmour now collects 7% of voting intentions against 15% for Xavier Bertrand, 21% for Marine Le Pen and 23% for Emmanuel Macron … “He takes votes at the RN and [au parti] Republicans in almost equal parts, decrypts Brice Teinturier, Deputy CEO of Ipsos. Marine Le Pen is right not to worry too much, but she is wrong to minimize. “ The “Zemmour right”, with Catholic, royalist and reactionary components, attracted only a tiny part of the popular electorate of the RN. The right-wing candidate would suffer more from his entry into the race, the marinists believe.





All the same, the elected officials of the RN cling to their reflexes… of professional policies. “A polemicist does not make a politician, pings Philippe Olivier, special advisor to Marine Le Pen. Islam is incompatible with the Republic, blah, blah… And so, are we chasing Muslims? Are we having Saint-Barthélémy? Good ideas collide with reality and the law. “ The radical ideology of Zemmour, himself condemned several times for inciting racial hatred, does not weaken. “In 2100, we will be an Islamic Republic, he hammered in Mirabeau (Vaucluse), the weekend of August 28. The great replacement (…) is an inescapable process which, if not stopped, will take us all away. “

The sponsorship obstacle

the “System” media so decried by the extreme right would become, ironically, an ally of circumstance for Marine Le Pen. “When he no longer has CNews, there will no longer be Zemmour, likes to imagine Philippe Olivier, an avid reader of the essayist. He is going to put his foot on the ground and be stoned. He will be politically gunned down. ” Not to mention the obstacle of sponsorship, which the Frontists know well for having suffered from it – and for having staged it. In 1981, Jean-Marie Le Pen was unable to obtain the 500 signatures of elected officials. In 2002, Marine Le Pen had lived ” a nightmare “ when he had had to tear off the initials for his father at the last minute. “The mayors are sponsoring her today because their village votes for her, reports the deputy RN of Pas-de-Calais, Bruno Bilde. But they don’t want to alienate women… Zemmour is very divisive. “

