The hypothetical Planet Nine may not be so far from the Sun

So where is Planet Nine hiding? The hypothesis of its existence is still not verified, but scientists are not discouraged. Two of them wanted to know more about its orbit: the planet could evolve closer to the Sun.

Assuming Planet Nine exists, where is it? How far from the Sun should we look for it? According to a new study, filed on the arXiv platform on August 22, 2021 (it has not yet been validated by a reading committee, nor published in a recognized journal), spotted by Universe Today, two scientists believe that the planet’s orbit could be closer to the Sun than we imagine. According to them, the planet could be ” closer and brighter than initially expected “.

” Hints of the possibility of a massive planet well beyond Neptune’s orbit have emerged for nearly twenty years “, Remind the scientists. At the origin of the hypothesis is the discovery of a group of objects in the Kuiper belt, a remote area of ​​the solar system, whose eccentricity seemed to suggest an unidentified gravitational disturbance. The scenario of a hidden planet at the edge of the solar system, which remains to be discovered, has been considered. Since then, the hypothesis has been regularly studied, to look for ways to get hold of Planet Nine, or to dispute the possibility of its existence.

In a thread on Twitter, study co-author and astronomer Michael Brown details the method that was followed: ” The article (finally!) Takes all the observations of the Outer Solar System and tries to flip them over to learn more about the orbit and mass of Planet Nine in a statistically significant way “. The map that it integrates into its thread makes it possible to obtain an estimate of the zone in which the star should be located in the sky. ” Unfortunately, the data only tells us the orbital path, not WHERE it is in the orbital path. “, precise the scientist.





The paper [finally!] takes all of the observations of the outer solar system and tries to invert them to learn about the orbit and mass of Planet Nine in a statistically meaningful way. So, where is Planet Nine? Let me show you the treasure map. pic.twitter.com/LijMt7kSWX – Mike Brown (@plutokiller) August 24, 2021

“Within reach of a large number of sky surveys”

” We carry out the first rigorous statistical evaluation of the orbital elements of Planet Nine “, We can read in the study. Scientists thus present the map they obtained as an aid in attempting to search for the hypothetical ninth planet in the solar system.

Their calculations also allow them to note that the star could evolve closer to the star than had been suspected. This could have consequences for the search, because ” at its brightest predicted magnitude, Planet Nine may well be within range of a large number of sky surveys taken with a modest telescope », Conclude the authors.

Look at the world from space

Photo credit of the one:

Nasa (cropped image)

Share on social media

The continuation in video