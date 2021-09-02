The iPhone 12 on sale before the arrival of the iPhone 13

With the iPhone 13 fast approaching by the end of September, the iPhone 12 is hit by some very interesting promotions which will undoubtedly delight the most undecided and those on a small budget.

Tempting discounts on iPhone 12 models

With the iPhone 13 approaching and the arrival of its 120 Hz screen, Amazon is lowering the price of the previous Apple range. A tempting opportunity for late arrivals or tight budgets. The standard version sees its price drop by almost 100 €! The same goes for the iPhone 12 Mini, which drops to the diabolical, but terribly tempting figure of € 666!

Buy iPhone 12 from € 769 at Amazon

Buy iPhone 12 Mini from € 666 at Amazon

It is normal for the previous range to see its prices drop sharply as the replacement models approach. If the Apple brand rarely practices promotions on its models, Amazon takes care of it and allows you to benefit from welcome reductions to prepare for the start of the new school year on the standard version and the Mini version.

A powerful high-end Apple smartphone

For these prices, we can say that Apple’s terminals are really generous in terms of their features and their technical sheets. The standard version has a 6.1 ”diagonal screen and a crazy resolution of 2532×1170 pixels with a density of 460 ppi. ” ‘It’s an HDR screen with an OLED panel and a contrast of 2,000,000: 1 making part of the Super Retina XDR range. Do not be afraid to touch this concentrate of new technologies, the smartphone is treated against fingerprints.

In terms of photography, the iPhone 12 defends itself really well thanks to its 12Mpx dual camera with an ultra wide-angle and a wide-angle. In addition to that, it can support Night mode in Ultra wide-angle and wide-angle as well as Deep Fusion mode. It can also record video in 4K format and has everything you need for you to easily process your photo and video productions.





Its A14 Bionic chip makes it possible to run these greedy functions. Especially since it is the same processor as on the iPhone 12 Pro! It allows to run the operating software IOS 14. The whole has an autonomy of about 17 hours in video playback. Allow 11 hours for video streaming and 65 hours for audio playback.

Launched at a price of 909 € in standard version, this smartphone has benefited from successive reductions during sales, the summer period and the approach of the replacement model to be finally offered with a generous Amazon discount now offering it at less than € 770

Smaller and sold at a lower price, the iPhone 12 Mini has the notable difference of being a few centimeters shorter than its predecessor. Indeed, it is 5.4 inches diagonal which will allow it to slip into any pocket. It takes with it the same configuration as the “classic” iPhone 12. We can also note a slightly slower battery.

