The iPhone 13 will have revolutionary technology that no other smartphone has

If the rumors are confirmed, the iPhone 13 will be presented on Tuesday, September 14 in the United States. And should therefore be on the market around the world by the end of the month, at least for two of the four new Apple smartphones expected. And according to other rumors, these iPhone 13 could be revolutionary. MacRumors thus relay the words of Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the most famous Apple specialists on the planet. And the most reliable. According to him, the iPhone 13 will offer a satellite connection. How? ‘Or’ What ? Via an “X60 modem that could connect to Globalstar’s low orbit satellite network”.

Globalstar is a telecommunications company specializing in satellite telephony which covers a large part of the planet. By allowing the iPhone 13 to connect to its network, Apple would offer the user the possibility of being able to make calls even from so-called “white” areas, understand without any conventional network available. Be careful, however, if the calls and messages made from these white areas via the modem would be at no additional cost for the user, they would be reserved for emergencies, to contact the fire department and hospitals but also to report natural disasters, car accidents. , boat or plane. This satellite functionality does not currently exist on any other conventional smartphone on the market since a fairly large antenna is normally required for a satellite connection in low earth orbit.





We should know during the September 14 keynote whether or not the iPhone 13 will embed this technology, which is both revolutionary and very practical.