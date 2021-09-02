The Legend of Zelda: a new book full of anecdotes on the saga is available, all the details

The Legend of Zelda is undoubtedly one of the densest franchises in video games: without making it a simple retrospective but by approaching the different titles with a more original and playful angle, the book “100 tips to know to be a Zelda pro” is now available at Omaké Books.

The least we can say is that Zelda is a fascinating series that has survived the ages since its arrival in 1986. This year 2021 will therefore mark its thirty-fifth anniversary and, if Nintendo has already slashed the champagne with the Skyward Sword remaster and a Game & Watch The Legend of Zelda, others want to celebrate the event in their own way.

This is the case of the publisher Omaké Books, which announces the availability of the book “The Legend of Zelda: 100 tips to be a Zelda pro” in commerce. Do not associate it with a collection of walkthroughs since it is indeeda compilation of a hundred anecdotes, coupled with illustrations and a sheet of stickers, on the entire saga. Whether it is information on the very first portable game, the “shame” episodes, the various covers around the world or the design of the Water Temple or the “Joke Stones” of Ocarina of Time, the work promises to be accessible and rich in detail.





It is notably written by Florent Gorges, author of several books on the history of video games. (The History of Nintendo), biographies of great creators of the industry (Suda51, Yoshitaka Amano, etc.) while being a Japanese / French translator / interpreter; as well as by Filipe Canelas, video game journalist and former editor of the Official Nintendo Magazine from 2006 to 2012. He is also behind the book “Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 100 Tips to Know to Build Your Little Slice of Heaven!”.

“100 tips to be a Zelda pro” and its 100 pages are available at a price of € 8.90 in bookstores or from the official Omake Books website here.