the little European brother of the Korean SUV arrives

Zapping Autonews Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (2021): the reinterpretation of the icon in video

The Old Continent has its specificities that Kia felt it could not meet with the new “international” Sportage presented last June. Indeed, European customers are fond of compact bodies, when the Sportage in “long” version no longer really has the allure of the eponymous SUV it replaces. To get as close as possible to the Sportage that we know in our latitudes, Kia has chosen to shorten its SUV by 14 cm compared to the model presented last June. The European version, using the N3 architecture shared with the latest Hyundai Tucson, thus increases to 4.52 m. In terms of looks, Kia remains faithful to its current principles with a floating “Tiger Nose” grille at the front and matrix LED headlamps (optional) with boomerang-shaped daytime running lights. The glass surfaces on each side eliminate the rear quarter panel in favor of a more inclined roof drop, while the chrome strip loses its continuity behind the rear door.

A specific technical base

Start the slideshow

Kia Sportage (2021) | The photos of the model reserved for Europe +35

Kia Sportage (2022)Photo Credit – Kia

In order to reduce the gap between the previous generation of the Sportage and the new European version, the SUV has therefore been shortened as we said earlier. The fifth generation of the Sportage in a “short” version, based on the N3 platform, remains however 3 cm longer than its predecessor. The European Sportage also loses 15 mm in height compared to the international version but gains 10 mm in the same chapter compared to the older generation. The wheelbase is also specific to the European model, with 2.68 m against 2.76 m for the “long” version. The trunk volume peaks at 591 liters (including 132 liters under the floor) and can go up to 1,780 liters once the rear seat (40:20:40) is folded down. The tailgate, slightly more inclined at the rear, incorporates the same light signature as the “international” Sportage.





HEV and PHEV variants

Start the slideshow

Kia Sportage (2021) | The photos of the model reserved for Europe +35

Kia Sportage (2022)Photo Credit – Kia

The Sportage engine catalog is enriched for Europe, with a hybrid version (HEV) and a plug-in hybrid variant (PHEV). The Sportage PHEV is fitted with the 1.6 T-GDI 180 hp engine combined with a 66.9 kW electric motor and a 13.8 kWh lithium-ion battery. The combined power of the powertrain reaches 265 hp. The same 1.6 thermal block is fitted to the “standard” Sportage hybrid, in combination with a 44.2 kW electric motor and a 1.49 kWh lithium-ion battery. The total power of the Sportage’s HEV system is therefore 230 hp. The SUV in European version will always be offered with heat engines, including the 1.6 T-GDI petrol in 150 hp configuration but also a Diesel of equivalent displacement, developing 136 hp. This “Clean Diesel” variant has MHEV (micro-hybridization) technology, just like the gasoline engine. These units can be fitted with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (7DCT) or a 6-speed manual transmission.

Inside, the European Kia Sportage retains the same presentation as the international version, with a largely modernized dashboard and a twice 12.3-inch curved screen (instrumentation screen + infotainment screen). Latest generation ADAS and safety equipment are also on the program, as is the new Terrain Mode. The vehicle will be present at the Munich Motor Show between September 7 and 12, 2021.