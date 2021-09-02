The mayor of Aix-en-Provence Maryse Joissains resigns: “This renunciation is difficult”

After twenty years in power, Maryse Joissains resigns of his post as mayor of the city of Aix-en-Provence. Elected since 2001, the elected LR withdraws for health reasons. Aged 79, Maryse Joissains communicated her decision to several elected officials in a letter received this week. According to information from France Bleu Provence, she sent her letter to the Prefect of Bouches-du-Rhône on Wednesday, announcing her resignation on September 15, date until which Maryse Joissains remains mayor of Aix-en-Provence. For now, she also remains a municipal councilor and president of the Pays d’Aix territorial council. The next Aix-en-Provence municipal council is scheduled for September 24, when a vote must take place to elect a new mayor.

“This renunciation is difficult for a personality like mine (…) These commitments made me strong enemies (…) their resentment has remained. I sincerely believe that it has earned me the legal proceedings and the fierceness of which I was the victim.“-Maryse Joissains

On his Facebook page, Maryse Joissains explains it is “with a strong emotion and a pang of heart that I see myself forced for health reasons to resign from my functions as mayor of Aix-en-Provence. For more than twenty years, I have devoted my life to the people of Aix and to our city, which I love passionately (…) This renunciation is difficult for a personality like mine who has spent his personal, professional and political life fighting , even when the fighting seemed lost in advance (…) These commitments made me strong enemies. Often in high places. The years passed but their resentment remained. I sincerely believe that it has earned me the lawsuits and the harassment of which I have been the victim. The day after the last judgment, on December 7, the emotion was so strong that it caused my emergency hospitalization in intensive care for ten days. I came out almost blind.“

Maryse Joissains had been victim of discomfort and said to himself very “tired” for several months due to “strong ophthalmic migraines”. Reelected in June 2020, the now ex-mayor of Aix-en-Provence remains however president of the council of the territory of the Pays d’Aix. The municipal council must meet to appoint a successor.





According to Georges Cristiani, president of the union of mayors of Bouches-du-Rhône joined by France Bleu Provence, it is mainly because of a “relentlessness of justice“that Maryse Joissains says stop. In December 2020, she was sentenced to eight months in prison and three years of ineligibility for illegal taking of interests and embezzlement of public funds. She appealed to the cassation and the hearing on the merits was to be held on September 29.

“Straight talk”, “dynamism of the city”, “things that cannot be done” …

Between regret, astonishment and irony, the Aixois did not fail to react to the resignation of the local figure. Without language of wood.

Renaud Muselier the president of the PACA region paid tribute to his friend on his Twitter account. “His city owes him a lot”.