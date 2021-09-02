the mother of Alexandre, the eldest son of Prince Albert of Monaco, denounces the treatment that Charlene reserved for him!

In a river interview in Paris Match, Nicolas Coste, the mother of Alexandre, the eldest of Albert II of Monaco, remembers an episode with his wife Charlene of Monaco which particularly marked her.
Relations finally seem to have calmed down on the Rock. But for Nicole coste, a former flight attendant and now fashion designer, who gave birth 18 years ago to Alexandre, the result of her unofficial relationship with the prince Albert of Monaco, finding your place in the princely family was not easy. In a long interview that she grants this Thursday, September 2 to our colleagues from Paris Match, the one who lives in London today, looks back on the great story of her life, which was turned upside down almost two decades ago. The one who found her former lover this summer to celebrate Alexander’s coming of age remembers in particular the arrival of Charlene of Monaco in the life of the prince, a real upheaval, but also a gold mine for the tabloid press.
“He was always there for him, for us”
Nicole Coste also took advantage of the interview for “restore some truths“, and firmly deny the”harsh words“that a British newspaper loaned her in 2014 against the South African. “I was credited with things that I had not said. It was wrong to say that the prince had not seen his son for long periods: he was always there for him, for us”, she confides. If she therefore denies any abandonment, pushed by Charlene of Monaco, Nicole Coste nevertheless reserves a few pikes for the ex-swimmer … “Charlène, it’s a subject that I cannot avoid, because we are often put in parallel. I do not like being compared. I have never displayed myself as an enemy. I am a woman. sweet. Considering our respective ties to the prince, we should have made sure to support each other cordially. “
“I experienced things that alerted and shocked me”
An affirmation from Alexandre’s mother, who does not hide certain difficulties of understanding. “In our situation, diplomacy had to prevail. But during the engagement period (in 2010, Alexandre was then 7 years old, Editor’s note), I experienced things that alerted and shocked me. For example, she changed my son’s room, taking advantage of his father’s absence to put him in the employee wing. As a mother, I cannot find words to describe these actions. ” A gesture that has therefore still not been forgiven …