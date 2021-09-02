the N ° 1 secret of hairdressers to wash your hair perfectly and put an end to oily hair

Despite what you think is perfect hygiene of your hair, the results can sometimes not be up to par. If you wash your head regularly and keep it greasy, there is good reason. Objeko You are therefore invited to discover the methods of professionals to systematically obtain an impeccable result. Indeed, certain errors should not be made in this area.

Hygiene : how to wash your hair effectively?

Take his time

With a sometimes very active and intense life, it is nevertheless important to take care of yourself and to allow yourself periods solely dedicated to your well-being. In the shower or in your bath, these devoted moments to hygiene bodily should not be sloppy as well. When it comes to washing their hair, for example, many have become accustomed to not taking the time necessary to achieve a perfect result in all circumstances. Indeed, too many people adopt a bad habit.

When you wash your hair, one shampoo is not enough. Constantly attacked by external elements such as pollution, dust or even smoke, your scalp suffers. Therefore, to dislodge the dirt in depth and obtain perfect hygiene, hairdressers recommend to always carry out two successive washes. However, these must be done in a very special way so as not to have greasy or sticky hair. Objeko therefore reveals the ideal method step by step. First of all, get to know your hair texture. All hair does not have the same structure and does not react in the same way. Do not hesitate to ask your hairdresser for advice so that he can determine with you the products that will suit you best.

In two times

When you take care of your hair hygiene, you will therefore need to do two shampoos. The first is to lift the impurities from your skull and allow them to come off. They will thus move towards the tip of your hair, but will stay there even with a heavy rinse. It is therefore essential to carry out a second wash, this time with a shampoo perfectly suited to your hair type. Dry, bold or curly, each will need its specific formula. Thanks to this second shampoo, all the dirt present will therefore be perfectly eliminated and definitively thanks to this time a rinsing which will prove to be effective.





When you do the first shampoo, the product just needs to be clarifying. However, there is a technique for affixing it. Indeed, you should never put the shampoo directly on your head. But put a small amount of liquid in the palm of your hand. Lather it with a little water and apply it to a previously wet hair. Then use circular movements with your fingertips to massage your scalp. Do not hesitate to maintain the movement for long seconds to be sure to dislodge all impurities and obtain in-depth hygiene. Rinse and apply only the second shampoo. This is the ideal technique recommended by all experts. However, the tips don’t end there for getting perfectly healthy hair. Objeko tells you more.

The importance of temperature

If some people are reluctant to use cold water to rinse their hair, the temperature is nevertheless of paramount importance. Without going to extremes and using ice water, it is actually not recommended to rinse your head with water that is too hot. Indeed, in this case, the scales of your hair sheath tend to lift. Even with an effective blow-dry, your hair will look tousled and will give an aspect far from being treated. Ultimately, every detail has its small importance in hair hygiene, but also in terms of aesthetics.

Another essential point concerning the hygiene of your hair is of course the care you will take to your combs and brushes. It was indeed unnecessary to wash your hair thoroughly if you later use a dirty accessory to style it. It is therefore essential to regularly disinfect your brushes and combs. As well as replacing them when necessary. Here too, industry professionals recommend making the right choice in this area. Indeed, certain hairdressing accessories turn out to be aggressive for your hair; they can also do a lot of damage. In this case too, your hairdresser will be your best ally to advise you. In short, perfect hair hygiene is more than just a quick wash! Quite the contrary!



