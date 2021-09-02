The new Tesla Roadster won’t arrive until 2023

Initially scheduled for 2020, the sportswoman has just been postponed to 2023.

The new Tesla Roadster is a dream. It is a 100% electric sports car that promises 1,000 kilometers of range, 0 to 100 km / h in 1.1 seconds and a top speed of over 400 km / h. Initially scheduled for 2020, the sportswoman has been postponed many times: 2022 was until now the new deadline set. Things have changed again …

2023 and again …

The problems of shortages affecting the electronics world are also bothering Tesla. With growing demand and unprecedented strain on component supply, Tesla deliveries are struggling to keep up as they should. It is difficult today to estimate the impact of these shortages on the road map from Tesla.

Will Model 2 be delayed? In any case, Elon Musk has just confirmed that the new Tesla Roadster will not arrive before 2023.

2021 has been a year with significant shortages in the supply chain, so it wouldn’t matter if we had 17 new products, as none would have come to market. Assuming 2022 isn’t a complicated year, the new Roadster is expected to hit the market in 2023.



He confirms that if Tesla had announced 17 new products… it would not have marketed any of these products given the current context. The same goes for the Cybertruck which was delayed as well as the new Model S.