More

    The number of hospitalized patients stabilizes

    Health


    Will the health crisis soon be a thing of the past? Only time will tell … However, there is some improvement to be taken into account. Public Health France has published the latest figures concerning the indicators of the Covid-19 epidemic. And it would seem that the latter are stable, with just over 11,000 people hospitalized, including some 2,300 in intensive care, according to figures released by Public Health France on Wednesday. The number of hospitalized patients has stabilized for a week, between 11,000 and 11,200 people. It was 11,119 patients on Wednesday.

    Hospital pressure remains strong in three departments

    However, several departments are not yet out of the woods. Bouches-du-Rhône has 945 hospitalized people, Martinique 789 and Guadeloupe 557.

    The number of daily cases appears to have stalled, with 17,621 in one day. The approximately 110,000 cases detected in the last seven days correspond to a drop of 6.5% compared to the previous seven days.

    The test positivity rate was 2.8% for the third consecutive day. It has been declining continuously for three weeks.

    The number of deaths from Covid-19 continues to increase, to 114,577, including 85 over the last 24 hours.


    Vaccination is still required

    Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 48,767,471 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 72.3% of the total population), including 44,574,529 people with a complete vaccination schedule (66.1% of the population) , according to the Directorate General of Health.

    France launched its so-called third dose vaccination booster campaign on Wednesday, which concerns the oldest and most vulnerable people vaccinated for six months or more.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleEmmanuel Macron takes up the challenge of Mcfly and Carlito and displays their portrait during a speech
    Next articleNetflix’s prices increase, how to switch to a cheaper plan?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC