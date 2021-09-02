The number of hospitalized patients stabilizes

Will the health crisis soon be a thing of the past? Only time will tell … However, there is some improvement to be taken into account. Public Health France has published the latest figures concerning the indicators of the Covid-19 epidemic. And it would seem that the latter are stable, with just over 11,000 people hospitalized, including some 2,300 in intensive care, according to figures released by Public Health France on Wednesday. The number of hospitalized patients has stabilized for a week, between 11,000 and 11,200 people. It was 11,119 patients on Wednesday.

Hospital pressure remains strong in three departments

However, several departments are not yet out of the woods. Bouches-du-Rhône has 945 hospitalized people, Martinique 789 and Guadeloupe 557.

The number of daily cases appears to have stalled, with 17,621 in one day. The approximately 110,000 cases detected in the last seven days correspond to a drop of 6.5% compared to the previous seven days.

The test positivity rate was 2.8% for the third consecutive day. It has been declining continuously for three weeks.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 continues to increase, to 114,577, including 85 over the last 24 hours.





Vaccination is still required

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 48,767,471 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 72.3% of the total population), including 44,574,529 people with a complete vaccination schedule (66.1% of the population) , according to the Directorate General of Health.

France launched its so-called third dose vaccination booster campaign on Wednesday, which concerns the oldest and most vulnerable people vaccinated for six months or more.