The Paris Bourse shines for the start of the school year (+ 1.18%)

The Paris Bourse ended up sharply by 1.18% on Wednesday, driven in particular by luxury goods, and still confident in the support of central banks to world markets.

The flagship CAC 40 index gained 78.51 points to 6,758.69 points. The day before, it had concluded the month of August with a slight drop of 0.11%.

The Parisian odds spent the whole session clearly in the green, approaching 6,780 points several times.

After a sluggish start to the week, investors took a strong step forward, viewing the day’s various indicators with optimism.

This is particularly the case with the first employment figures for the week in the United States: the private sector created only 374,000 jobs in August, almost half as much as expected.

“The report was below expectations, but this can be seen by investors as a guarantee of a little more flexibility from the US Federal Reserve” (Fed), compared to its willingness to gradually reduce its purchases of ‘purchases on the markets, explains to AFP Alexandre Baradez, analyst at IG France.

These numbers are traditionally a taste of the US monthly employment report, which will be released by the US Department of Labor on Friday.

Moreover, a weaker than expected trend does not necessarily give a reliable indication for the weekend: in July, private employment had also seriously disappointed analysts, but the US labor market had improved much more than the forecasts.





The Parisian rating was also fueled by good figures for the euro zone: private sector activity saw its growth slow slightly in August, against the backdrop of supply difficulties, but remained robust, driven by services and close to its highest level in 15 years. The unemployment rate also continued to decline in July, to 7.6%.

Luxury at the party

Companies in the luxury sector, heavyweight in the rating, made significant progress on Wednesday, in the top 10 performance of the CAC. LVMH gained 3.19% to 646.80 euros, Kering 2.11% to 688.20 euros and Hermès 2.05% to 1,270 euros.

Pernod Ricard is doing better than expected

The title of world No. 2 in spirits Pernod Ricard benefited from the publication of results above expectations and took 3.71% to 184.55 euros. The group made “record sales” in the United States and China during its staggered 2020/21 fiscal year, allowing its annual turnover to grow by 4%.

Carrefour loses a fortune

The French billionaire Bernard Arnault will sell the stake he holds in Carrefour (-5.49% to 16.85 euros), via his holding company Agache, or around 5.7% of the group, after 14 years of presence in its capital .

The automobile is slipping

The recovery of the French automobile market was still delayed in August, with a decrease in registrations of 15% over one year, and of 32% compared to 2019, between the effects of the health crisis and those of the global shortage of semi. -conductors.

In the markets, Renault lost 1.59% to 30.95 euros and Stellantis 0.61% to 16.83 euros.

