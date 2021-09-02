The police officer who took the complaint threatened with one year of firm exclusion

This is not yet a confirmed sanction. Two years of exclusion, including one closed, have been proposed against the police officer convicted of domestic violence and who had received a complaint in March from Chahinez Daoud,

burnt alive on May 4, 2021 in Mérignac by her violent husband, we learned Thursday from sources familiar with the matter.

This sanction, which targets the facts of domestic violence, was proposed at the end of a disciplinary council, whose opinion is only advisory, which met Wednesday in Bordeaux. It will be transmitted in Paris to the disciplinary affairs office and must be confirmed, or not, by the director general of the national police (DGPN), Frédéric Veaux, who can also weigh it down or lighten it.

The agent had been convicted of domestic violence

The police officer was sentenced in February to an 8-month suspended prison sentence for violence against his wife by the Bordeaux Criminal Court. At the same time, an administrative investigation had requested his referral to a disciplinary council.





While awaiting his summons before the disciplinary body, the agent had been assigned to the collection of complaints, despite his conviction of which his hierarchy was “perfectly aware”, according to the Canard Enchaîné, who had revealed the information.

The police officer had registered on March 15 the complaint of Chahinez Daoud, 31, who came to denounce a new assault on her husband, explaining that he had hit her and tried to strangle her. A month and a half later, on May 4, the mother of three was shot and wounded by her recidivist husband, from whom she was separated, who then set her on fire in the street.

This tragedy sparked a wave of indignation and provoked a joint mission of the General Inspectorate of Administration and the General Inspectorate of Justice. In its report, the inspection mission underlined that “the danger assessment grid and the victim assessment sheet” had indeed been “filled in”, then sent by the police to the prosecution, but that there was, according to her, “a serious doubt about the care with which these grids were filled in”.