the predominant “Mu” variant in Colombia

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed at least 4.5 million people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established Thursday, September 2 at 12 noon by Agence France-Presse (AFP) from official sources. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than that calculated from the figures officials.

The Mu variant responsible for 60% of deaths in Colombia

At the heart of the concerns: the new variant of the coronavirus, baptized “Mu” and identified for the first time in Colombia in January. It is now predominant in the country, health authorities reported Thursday, September 2. The B.1.621 variant, according to scientific nomenclature, “Is responsible for the third wave” contamination from April to June 2021, an official from the National Institute of Health, Marcela Mercado, told a local radio station. “More or less 60% of the deaths that we have sequenced are from this lineage. “ Between April and June 2021, the country recorded up to 700 deaths per day.

The variant was classified at the end of August as “Variant to follow” by WHO. It first appeared on the Atlantic coast of Colombia (north) in January. “It has already been identified in more than 43 countries and has shown strong contagiousness”, recalled Mme Mercado.

Colombia has now passed the most critical phase of the pandemic, but still has just under 100 deaths and 2,000 infections per day. This improvement is due to the current vaccination campaign, according to the head of the National Institute of Health, while 29% of the 50 million Colombians are now vaccinated.





“We could have a peak in October”, however, she warned, “Because there are still people” likely to be contaminated and “Feed the epidemic”.

EU to return J&J vaccines made in Africa

To encourage the vaccination campaign on the African continent, the European Union has agreed to return millions of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured in South Africa, which will stop exporting outside the continent, a special envoy said. of the African Union.

South African company Aspen Pharmacare, which produces Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine under a contract with the US pharmaceutical giant, will also stop sending doses to Europe, Strive Masiyiwa, head of the drug company, told reporters. African Fund for the Acquisition of Vaccines. “All vaccines produced in Aspen will remain in Africa and will be distributed to Africa”, he said, adding that exports to Europe had been “Suspended”.

“This question has been corrected in a very positive way” after a meeting in Berlin between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “In addition, the Europeans have pledged to give us 200 million doses before the end of December”, said Mr. Masiyiwa.

This announcement comes as Africa struggles to vaccinate its population against Covid-19, in particular due to a lack of supply and the population’s mistrust of vaccines. According to the director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), John Nkengasong, the number of people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on the continent is now around 2.93%.