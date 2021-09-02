the reasons for the French delay

After eighteen months of pandemic and despite the knowledge acquired on the aerosol transmission of SARS-Cov-2, the installation of CO sensors 2 and air purifiers in schools is not a consensus in French political circles. The scientific council, in its last warning note of August 20, nevertheless reiterated its importance. But nothing helps.

The Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, first and foremost, is not completely convinced. Sensors and especially purifiers “Are not the alpha and omega of the fight against Covid. The subject of the vaccine is infinitely more important, that of the tests too ”, he said again on Wednesday 1er September on France Inter. For the minister, sensors are tools “Like a thermometer”, purifiers “Do not all have the same virtues and some prove to be counterproductive”. The most important therefore remains “To open the windows”.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Covid-19: taking into account aerosol transmission too slowly

Jean-Michel Blanquer nevertheless encourages the generalization of these devices, without making them compulsory, and undertakes to help local authorities which would have difficulty in financing them, without specifying for the moment the modalities and the budget of this support. The installation of this equipment is in fact the responsibility of local authorities. The municipalities are responsible for the schools, the departments of the colleges and the regions of the high schools. The price of the sensors varies from 50 to 400 euros depending on whether they are mobile or fixed and whether or not they record data.





Educational virtues

Local authorities have accelerated the purchase of these devices since the spring and particularly in this fall. Carole Delga, the president of Regions of France, has not yet received figures at the national level. “But a lot of territories are getting started”, assures the elected socialist, citing Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Center, Loire Valley, Ile-de-France, Hauts-de-France… The Association of Mayors of France has launched an investigation with its members to draw up a more precise inventory.

For those who have taken the plunge, the educational virtues of sensors are no longer to be proven. Above a threshold, the device signals, most of the time by an indicator light, an excessively high concentration of CO 2 . It is then time to open the windows. “They help to take new habits and to ventilate more often”, notes Olivier Richefou, the president (UDI) of the departmental council of Mayenne, which equipped 300 classes in the spring and ordered 800 new devices for the start of the school year, in order to arrive at one sensor per class in the Mayenne colleges. The city of Cannes has also chosen this systematic installation. “We have just trained all city directors to use these tools”, assures Dominique Aude-Lasset, deputy director general of services.

You have 51.63% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.