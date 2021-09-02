The risk of thrombosis is greater with Covid-19 than with the vaccine

Increased risks of haematological and vascular events leading to hospitalization or death have been observed after the first doses received of Oxford-AstraZenecca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. The risks of most of these events were significantly greater after infection with SARS-CoV-2. This is now confirmed by a new study.

A few months ago, Oxford University researchers (United Kingdom) had already pointed out: the risk of developing a clot blood – one thrombosis – is higher after being infected with Covid-19 only after receiving a vaccine. Today, these researchers confirm their first finding with a study of more than 29 million people vaccinated against Covid-19 or have been infected.

It should be remembered that the occurrence of the first cases of thrombosis in individuals having received a dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine had urged certain countries to take measures to limit its use. Researchers at the University of Oxford confirm that, for short intervals of time after receiving a first dose of this vaccine – or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine – there are increased risks of certain hematologic and vascular events that can lead to hospitalization. Even death. “We must be aware of this and consult a doctor quickly in the event of symptoms”, says Julia Hippisley-Cox, epidemiologist and physician, in a communicated.

“However, one should also be aware that the risks are considerably higher and over longer periods of time for those infected with the SARS-CoV-2 – the coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic. “ Researchers have indeed compared the rates of adverse events after vaccination with vaccines AstraZeneca Where Pfizer with the rates of the same events after a positive result at Covid-19 test.

A study of 29 million people

They worked on an assessment of the short-term risk – within 28 days – of hospitalization for different events such as thrombocytopenia, venous thromboembolism or arterial thromboembolism. All in England, between the 1er December 2020 and April 24, 2021. And from electronic health records providing the complete data essential to the robustness of the assessment.

The researchers all the same evoke some limits to their work. Such as the fact that they focused on cases reported only after the first dose of vaccine or the short one window exposure to the vaccination they have chosen. These limits do not prevent them from showing some confidence in their results.

“ Getting vaccinated to reduce your risks

“This huge study, using data from over 29 million people vaccinated, showed that there is a very low risk of coagulation and other blood disorders after the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination. Although serious, the risk of these same events is much higher after infection with SARS-CoV-2 ”, confirms Aziz Sheikh, professor at the University of Edinburgh (Scotland), still in the same press release. “This analysis therefore clearly underlines the importance of to get vaccinated to reduce risk. “

Between 8 and 10 times more risk of thrombosis after a Covid-19 infection than after being vaccinated

Rare cases of cerebral thrombosis possibly related to the AstraZeneca vaccine were enough to panic the health authorities. However, this type of event is much more common in patients infected with Covid-19. What to put the benefit-risk in perspective.





Article by Celine Deluzarche published on 04/19/2021

Few thrombosis atypical identified after the AstraZeneca vaccine and Johnson & Johnson have led to a severe restriction on their use, when they were not simply banned as in Denmark. In France, where the AstraZeneca vaccine is now reserved for people over 55, doctors have observed many patient withdrawals. a precautionary principle totally irrelevant, if we are to believe a new study published by Oxford University. According to his findings, the risk of developing a brain blood clot is 10 times higher after catching Covid-19 than after receiving a vaccine.

Scientists examined the number of cerebral thromboses among two groups of patients who caught Covid-19, or who were vaccinated either with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) or with an AstraZeneca vaccine. THE’impact is the following :

39 cases of thrombosis per million for patients infected with Covid-19

4 cases per million for vaccines Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna 5 cases per million after the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

The risk of thrombosis due to Covid-19 is therefore 10 times higher than with the Pfizer vaccination and 8 times higher than with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

” This brings us to two important conclusions, points out Paul Harrison, professor of psychiatry and head of the neurobiology group at the University of Oxford. First, Covid-19 dramatically increases the risk of cerebral venous thrombosis, adding to the list of many complications of virus already known. Second, the risk of thrombosis from Covid-19 is much higher than we see with current vaccines “. The favorable risk-benefit balance even among those under 30 It should be noted that the risk of the AstraZeneca vaccine established in this study is two times lower than that evaluated by the European Medicines Agency (1 in 100,000 or 10 cases per million). But, in any case, this remains much lower than the risk of catching Covid-19, including in those under 30, insists Paul Harrison who implies that the age-related restrictions do not take place to be. Because we are only talking about the risk of thrombosis. But if we consider all the others possible complications infection with Covid-19 (including death!), any coagulation problems linked to the vaccine appear “trivial”, slice John bell, another Oxford researcher interviewed by Sky News. “ The risk of venous thrombosis with birth control pills 3e generation is 10 times greater than that of the anti-Covid vaccine We can also make other comparisons of this type. According to the Ministry of Health, the risk of venous thrombosis with birth control pills of 3e generation is 3 to 4 cases in 10,000, i.e. 10 times greater than that of the anti-Covid vaccine (taking into account all types of venous thrombosis). Likewise, paracetamol is the cause of thousands of acute poisonings each year in France. However, no one thought of banning the paracetamol while the latter is used to treat pathologies often benign.