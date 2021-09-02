the scathing revelations of Di Maria on Sampaoli!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 10: the best scorers of the decade

The reunion promises to be eventful. While OM and PSG will meet again on October 24 for the 11th day of Ligue 1, this match will also be the occasion of reunion between Jorge Sampaoli and two of his former players, Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi, whom he knew when he coached Argentina between 2017 and 2018. For the first named, the cohabitation with the Marseille technician was complicated.

Di Maria attacks Sampaoli!

In an interview with TyC Sports, the Parisian number 11 did not mince words towards Sampaoli, questioning his management: “I don’t know what I can tell you, because the truth is that I started really well and ended badly. He told me things that later weren’t like that, he told me it was Leo (Messi), me and the rest every time he came to Paris. He treated me like I was one of the best but after just one game he left me on the bench during the World Cup, with no explanation. The next game against Croatia, which we lost, I didn’t even go to warm up. The third match, against Nigeria, I replayed because it was obvious that they were going to put the greatest players, because the disaster was coming“.

Fideo concluded by calling the former Santos coach a “strange person”: “He’s a very strange person. He started very well with everyone and ended very badly with everyone. A lot of things happened between him and Beccacece (manager of the selection), there was no one to guide us in the best way. It was a shame because it was the last World Cup for Masche (Javier Mascherano), and it ended up going in the worst possible way.As a reminder, Sampaoli led his last match at the head of Albiceleste in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup, lost to the France team (3-4).





“Sampaoli me dijo cosas que después no eran así. Me trataba como si fuese uno de los mejores y después me limpió en el Mundial sin darme explicaciones. Es una persona muy rara” Di María y lo que dejó Rusia 2018, en el @liberotyc VS. con @matipelliccioni. pic.twitter.com/xIhKo0MMgj – TyC Sports (@TyCSports) September 1, 2021