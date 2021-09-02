the shocking practices of Darty, Boulanger, SFR, Orange …

More than a third of retailers of electronic goods and appliances do not comply with the regulations on legal guarantees that protect consumers against lack of conformity. Among them, some repeat offenders, and not the least (Darty, Boulanger, SFR, Orange…) have been the subject of repressive measures by the DGCCRF.

We cannot repeat it enough: when you buy an electronic or household appliance, the seller has the obligation to guarantee its adequacy with the displayed characteristics, as well as its proper functioning (its “conformity” in legal terms). This for two years from the date of receipt if the product is new and six months if it is used. He must also inform you, prior to the purchase, of the existence of this ” legal guarantee of conformity »Free.





These obligations are not new. However, they are still far from being applied in the rules of the art by the sellers, denounces the General Directorate of consumption, competition and the repression of fraud. In 2019 and 2020, the DGCCRF inspected more than 550 points of sale (1), using the mystery shopper technique: the institution’s investigators made purchases while posing as ordinary consumers. Conclusion: more than a third (36% precisely) were off the hook. Among them, some had already been warned in the past and made subject to repressive measures. This is particularly the case with brands such as Boulanger, Darty, SFR or even Orange, which had to make their failings public.

