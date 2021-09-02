the situation “begins to tense” for lack of results of the excavations

Monique Olivier “cooperate”does she, or does she keep “secrets” ? The excavations carried out since Monday in the Ardennes to try to find the body of Estelle Mouzin, alleged victim of Michel Fourniret in 2003, remained unsuccessful, Thursday, September 2. “Like the other days, we did not find (…) We searched three times, we went to Sautou, to the pond of Paradise, we cut down the trees (…) tend a little, that’s normal “, told the press Richard Delgenes, lawyer for Monique Olivier, ex-wife of the serial killer, who died in May at the age of 79.

This is the seventh excavation campaign to try to find the body of the girl who disappeared eighteen years ago. The research is carried out on a plot adjoining an area already excavated in June, on a four or five hectare site. “It is not Monique Olivier’s fault if we did not find Estelle Mouzin’s DNA earlier or that we did not do the right thing for 15 years”, estimated his advice.





The day before, the victim’s family lawyer, Didier Seban had affirmed that Monique Olivier “spoke” but “refused” To “give new details”. “She is the co-author with Michel Fourniret of the crimes that we know and therefore, while promising that she does everything, that she wants to help us, there are secrets that she does not want to reveal”, he added.

“Be careful not to try to force a confession at all costs, elements that she would not have because we would not have done what had to be done sooner.Richard Delgenes warned Thursday. “It is not by saying that Monique Olivier is co-author or responsible for the murders of Michel Fourniret that we will move forward (…) Let’s not try to give her the role of Michel Fourniret”, he continued.

During previous excavations in April, Monique Olivier had recognized a role in the sequestration of Estelle, kidnapped at the age of nine, on January 9, 2003 in Guermantes (Seine-et-Marne). She had specified having accompanied Michel Fourniret to the edge of the wood of Issancourt-et-Rumel to let him bury the body, near Ville-sur-Lume, where, still according to her, her ex-husband kidnapped, raped and killed Is she.