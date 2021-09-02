the situation “begins to tighten” as the end of the excavations approaches

Monique Olivier’s lawyer, who is participating in the searches to try to find Estelle Mouzin’s body in the Ardennes, said the situation “is starting to get tense” as the end of the search approaches.

The excavations carried out since Monday in the Ardennes to try to find the body of Estelle Mouzin, alleged victim of Michel Fourniret in 2003, remained unsuccessful Thursday, and the situation “begins to become tense”, said the lawyer of Monique Olivier .

“Like the other days, we did not find (…) We searched three times, we went to Sautou, to the pond of Paradise, we cut down the trees (…) to tender a little, it is normal, affirmed to the press Me Richard Delgenes, the lawyer of Monique Olivier, ex-wife of the serial killer. “It is not Monique Olivier’s fault if we did not find Estelle Mouzin’s DNA earlier or that we did not do the right thing for 15 years,” he said. -he thinks.

“There are secrets that she does not want to give”

The day before, the victim’s family lawyer, Me Didier Seban had affirmed that Monique Olivier “spoke” but “refused” to “give new details”. “She is the co-author with Michel Fourniret of the crimes that we know and therefore, while promising that she does everything, that she wants to help us, there are secrets that she does not want to reveal”, had -he adds.





“Be careful not to try to force confessions at all costs, elements that she would not have because we would not have done sooner what there was to do”, warned Thursday Me Richard Delgenes. “It is not by saying that Monique Olivier is co-author or responsible for the murders of Michel Fourniret that we will advance (…) Let’s not try to give her the role of Michel Fourniret”, who died in Paris on May 10, he continued.

The girl’s body still untraceable

“She tells the stories quite well until the moment of the death of the victims, after that it is more complicated”, he admitted, affirming that there was “a very high probability that the death was given in the Fourniret family house and that the body was buried on the excavated path “.

During previous excavations in April, Monique Olivier had recognized a role in the sequestration of Estelle, kidnapped at the age of nine, on January 9, 2003 in Guermantes (Seine-et-Marne).

She had specified having accompanied Michel Fourniret to the edge of the wood of Issancourt-et-Rumel – where the excavations are taking place – to let him bury the body, near Ville-sur-Lume, where, still according to her, his ex-husband kidnapped, raped and killed Estelle.