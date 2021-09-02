More

    The spectacular video of a whale playing with a paddle board

    UNUSUAL – This water sports lover will remember her paddle boarding outing on August 31 for a long time! She was surprised to come face to face with a whale in Puerto Madryn in south-eastern Argentina.

    On the images filmed by a drone, to discover at the top of the article, the southern right whale appears to be playing with the paddleboard and gently pushes the board forward observing its movement, before swimming under it.

    “These are rare moments,” explains Oscar Comes, a local nautical tourism operator who recalls that tourists are prohibited from approaching these whales which can measure up to 18 meters in length and weigh up to 80 tonnes.


    As the southern right whale migration season begins in Argentinian Patagonia, locals and visitors alike are delighted to see these curious cetaceans come closer and closer to the coasts. By December, they will return to the cold waters of Antarctica to gobble up their favorite food, plankton.

    According to Marcos Grosso, secretary of tourism for Puerto Madryn, more than 1,600 specimens have approached the city’s coast so far. The whale watching season in Puerto Madryn runs from May to December.

