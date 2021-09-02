the state must set an example, according to the president of Medef

After an interview with Matignon, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux invited the State to position itself with regard to wages for “poorly paid service jobs”.

The state must set an example in terms of increasing low wages by paying better subcontracting companies in services such as cleaning or security, said the president of Medef on Thursday.

Read alsoUnemployment insurance reform: Élisabeth Borne’s plan

Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux declared on leaving an interview in Matignon with Prime Minister Jean Castex that he had told the latter that for “salaries in service trades, which are the lowest paid trades but which also have the lowest margins for the company, the example must come from the State“.

“Low-paying service jobs“

“When the state or local communities or hospitals call for tenders for guarding, for security with prices drawn down, there is no room for maneuver to increase wages“, According to the president of the employers’ organization. “When we increase salaries in these trades, it is the prices that will increase», Explained Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux. “There are also tenders from large companies that must lead by example, but the first example must come from the state», He insisted.





Read alsoBack to school: the hot issues of Jean Castex

The president of Medef specified that “the question of wages arises for low-paid service jobs, this is not the case for civil servants“. “There is the particular case of the HCR (hotels, cafes and restaurants) where I actually think there will be salary negotiations because there is a recruitment problem.“, corn “again if wages increase, prices will increaseHe warned. The Prime Minister began bilateral discussions with the social partners on Wednesday, which are due to end on Friday, the opportunity to sweep away all the topical issues in this return.

SEE AS ​​WELL – “Better wages and decent pensions”: the Spanish Prime Minister announces a new increase in the minimum wage