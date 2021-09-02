the state of emergency declared in New York, where the aftermath of Hurricane Ida causes significant flooding

Find here all of our live #IDA

: In addition to torrential rains, the aftermath of Hurricane Ida caused tornadoes in the neighboring state of New Jersey.

: It’s raining so hard in New York that a US Open match, which was played on a covered court, had to be interrupted to mop the ground.

: At New York, all subways are stopped because of the floods. And we understand why at the sight of these images:

: “Going through all that flooding in New York and remembering all those politicians telling me the Green New Deal [un programme d’investissements écologistes] to adapt our infrastructure to climate change was ‘unrealistic’ and ‘too expensive’. Is doing nothing the adult and responsible solution? “





Environmentalist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the city’s elected officials in the House of Representatives, lashes out at her colleagues on Twitter.

: In turn, the governor of the State of New York (which goes far beyond the borders of the city) declares a state of emergency. She calls for all unnecessary trips to be avoided.

: In New York, the mayor of the city declares a state of emergency. “We are experiencing a historic climatic event, with record rainfall, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on the road”, explains Bill de Blasio on Twitter. He calls on his fellow citizens to stay at home, not to take their car or the metro.

: The remains of the hurricane cause major flooding in New York, as these images show. “Our infrastructure is not ready for climate change”, comments a journalist.

• It is D-Day for 12.3 million students, who are starting their school year this morning, in an epidemic context that worries parents and teachers.

Emmanuel Macron goes this morning to a school in the city for the start of the school year. Yesterday, the president granted an exclusive interview to France 3 Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur :“There are emergency responses but beyond that, there is also the idea of ​​having major projects” for Marseille, he defended.

• The remnants of the hurricane, which killed at least seven people during its passage through the southern United States, caused several tornadoes and extensive flooding in the northeastern part of the country overnight. In New Jersey, hit by torrential rains, a state of emergency has been declared.

#FOOTBALL Blues failed to do better than a draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina (1-1), as part of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.