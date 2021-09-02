The Tatars, forgotten victims of the annexation of Crimea

It’s back to school in Crimea. A recovery with a bitter taste for the Tatars: nearly 200 children of this minority have returned to school, deprived of their fathers who were put in prison under the accusation of “terrorists”. Since the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula by Moscow in 2014, 80 Crimean Tatars have been taken political prisoners according to Ukrainian human rights organizations and the Russian NGO Memorial. Representatives of this indigenous ethnic group, mostly hostile to annexation, are under close surveillance by Russian intelligence services, although no violent activity on their part has been observed so far.

“The childhood of our children ended on the day their beloved father was arrested, confides to World Alie Emirousseïnova, mother of three children aged 11 to 17. From now on, they no longer dream of trips and excursions, or of gifts, but of the day when their father returns home. “ Arrested in 2019, her husband was sentenced the following year to seventeen years in prison for “Participation in a terrorist enterprise”.

“Many children of political prisoners feel isolated. They are ashamed, afraid of being stigmatized because their father would be a renegade ”, Explain Moumine Salieva, founder and coordinator of the association Enfance de Crimée, which helps families of political prisoners.





Metamorphosed by injustice

“Their father’s arrest breaks their minds. Then the conviction creates terrible new stress. The children lose hope of seeing him again, somatize, develop pathologies, neuroses… I know a boy who dreamed of becoming a business manager, but he started to stutter after his father’s arrest. He was 13 years old. Others become aggressive, or dream of violent actions to save their fathers ”, confides, in Kiev, Mme Salieva who participated in the conference organized on August 23 by the Ukrainian government to sensitize the international community to the consequences of annexation.

Dressed in a traditional veil, this thirty-something, mother of four, explains having been transformed by the injustice of which she claims to be the target. “I became an activist overnight after my husband’s arrest. I was an economist, I was writing a thesis on the economy of tourism. When the door closed behind my husband on the day of his arrest, I realized, looking at my children, that something had to be done. “ Her husband Seïran Saliev, tourist guide, was arrested in 2017 and sentenced to 16 years in a high security prison for “Terrorist activities”.

