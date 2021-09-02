The teachers and former students still “terrorized” by a famous star … “We should not look her in the eyes, not talk to her, not approach her”

In 2001, the Star Academy landed on the screens of the French. A new show placed between reality TV and the singing competition which immediately won a dazzling success. This success, the program owes it to the students of the castle, each more talented than the other, in the image in particular of Nolwenn Leroy, Jenifer, Grégory Lemarchal or even Sofia Essaïdi and the others. But also to the weekly presence of international stars during the Friday Prime.

Indeed, side stars, the production of the show has never done things by halves. After Johnny Hallyday, Michel Sardou, Céline Dion it is Beyoncé, or Rihanna who came to TF1. And if their presence went rather very well, that of Madonna, the pop star, it was really a unique experience. And not really in a positive sense.





A striking presence that still haunts the members of the program and the production. So much so that for the report of the 20 years of the Star Academy, broadcast this Wednesday 1er September, the arrival of Madonna was entitled to its nostalgic moment. It was Alexia Laroche Joubert, the director at the time, who wanted to tell the story, “Madonna is a very special memory. Already, she has a whole team that arrives, long before she arrives, her. For example, they count the steps between his box and the plateau, so you have to give him the box closest to the plateau. Afterwards people are terrified of her, so no one dared to talk to her “. A point of view confirmed by Nathalie André, “I think it was the most complicated day of my professional career”.

And the students also perfectly remember the presence of the American star on the set. Pascal, a student of season 5, does not really have a good memory of that day. “There is a religious silence, no one who muffles. We had nevertheless been instructed that we should not, basically, look her in the eyes, we should not speak to her, not approach her”.

