the too slow taking into account of the transmission by aerosols

What is the preferred mode of transmission of SARS-CoV-2? A year and a half after the appearance of the virus, knowledge on the subject remains incomplete. At the end of July, an American team from the National Institutes of Health, confirmed, in a publication in preprint, that the Covid-19 is transmitted well by the exhaled air, over long distances, that is to say more than two meters (so-called airborne or aerosol route). Golden hamsters were thus contaminated by congeners located in another cage two meters from the first. In addition, it was verified that no droplets larger than 5 micrometers passed from one group to another.

This is just one of many findings showing airborne transmission of the disease, alongside transmissions caused by airborne projections from an infected person or those through contact with contaminated surfaces. August 27 in Science, an international team, making an inventory of the subject, recalls however that this path was “Vastly underestimated” by the health authorities, because of“Insufficient understanding of aerosol phenomena”.





However, it is also venturing into less consensual terrain by attempting to prioritize the different modes of contamination, ” this way [aéroportée] is even more prevalent than usually recognized ”, she estimates. However, at the beginning of July, in a scientific and technical opinion, the National Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health Safety (ANSES) recalled that “The quantification of the contribution of the different transmission routes of SARS-COV-2 remains to date rarely documented”. According to the agency, only a US study in February risked it finding a roughly three-thirds breakdown for short-range, long-range and surface infections.

“Hiatus between science and health policy”

The debate is far from anecdotal, because the way to protect yourself from the disease is not exactly the same depending on the type of contamination. A cloth mask will block sneezing or cough droplets, but will be less effective at filtering aerosols. The risk of contamination by surface is limited by the hydroalcoholic gel.

As for the transmission by aerosols, it is the circulation of air flows that determines it. Hence the interest in knowing the CO concentration 2 of a part, because its evolution over time follows that of the concentration of viral particles. “A CO sensor 2 does not protect. It makes it possible to raise awareness of the quality of ventilation, to measure the openings of doors and windows, to involve people … Their deployment should also have made it possible to carry out an inventory of the ventilation systems in schools and to schedule them. investments. It was not the case “, regrets Bruno Andreotti, professor of physics at the University of Paris, one of the preprint articles on the airborne route is widely cited in the ANSES opinion.

