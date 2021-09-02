The value of the day in Paris Lagardère: Bernard Arnault weakens Arnaud Lagardère



(Photo credits: Flickr – L. Grassin)

(AOF) – Corleone style, this week, the Arnault family is settling their accounts. After having settled his investment at Carrefour, the businessman tackles Lagardère. Its family holding company Financière Agache will sell its stake in Lagardère Capital, Arnaud Lagardère’s personal holding company, in return for shares in the Lagardère group. The title of the latter yields 0.09% to 21.66 euros. This decision seems to weaken a little more the position of the heir who was already forced to abandon the protective status of sponsorship by action in the spring under pressure from Vivendi and Amber.

In the spring of 2020, Bernard Arnault had rescued Arnaud Lagardère, in memory of his father. He had acquired 27% of his sponsorship, Lagardère Capital, which held 7.3% of Lagardère SA, to protect it from the assaults of Vincent Bolloré and the activist fund Amber.

But the union between Arnaud Lagardère and the luxury billionaire has fizzled out. The latter would not have appreciated that his “debtor” had, a few weeks later, made a pact with Vincent Bolloré by accepting the end of the sponsorship.

Above all, Bernard Arnault would have taken the refusal of Arnaud Lagardère to give him the JDD and Paris Match for 80 million euros. It would also be to prevent the two newspapers, considered as vectors of opinion, falling into the hands of the boss of Les Echos and Le Parisien, that Vincent Bolloré would have started negotiating with Arnaud Lagardère. In exchange for the end of the sponsorship, he inherited the position of CEO of the company that bears his name.





Bernard Arnault’s decision has the consequence of reducing Arnaud Lagardère’s weight in the group’s capital.

Currently, Lagardère SA’s largest shareholder, Vivendi, holds 27%, Amber, 18%, and Lagardère Capital, 14%, Qatar, 12% and Financière Agache, 7.2%

At the end of the transaction, completed at the beginning of October at the latest, Bernard Arnault will hold 3.9 million Lagardère SA shares, or 9.97% of the capital and 7.90% of the voting rights. The boss of LVMH will then be free to sell them as he pleases.

On the other hand, Lagardère Capital, or Arnaud Lagardère, automatically sees its stake in Lagardère SA go from 14% to just over 11%.

The effervescent magazine press

In two years this press has evolved considerably in France. The three leading groups (Lagardère, Bertelsmann and Mondadori) have almost withdrawn to make room for new players. Today, the Lagardère group only retains “ Paris Match ” and the ” JDD “. The titles ” She “, ” Femina version », ” Télé 7 jours ”,“ France Dimanche ”, ” Paris here “ were sold to a new entrant, Czech Media Invest (CMI), controlled by Czech Daniel Kretinsky.

Pascal Chevalier, from the Net economy, took over Mondadori France (” Grazia “, ” Biba “, ” Close ”, ” Science & Life ») last year, after resuming ” Marie-France “ en 2013. His group is now competing for the leadership position with Prisma Media, which could fall into the hands of Vivendi, controlled by Vincent Bolloré. Prisma Media holds in particular the titles “Femme Actuelle”, “Geo”, “Gala”, “Here”, “Télé-Loisirs” and “Capital”.