The values ​​to follow in Paris and in Europe: Lagardère, Stellantis, Ryanair …

PARIS, September 2 (Reuters) – Stocks to watch Thursday on the Paris Stock Exchange and in Europe:





* LAGARDÈRE LAGA.PA – Financière Agache, Bernard Arnault’s holding company, will sell its entire stake in Lagardère Capital, Arnaud Lagardère’s personal holding company, in exchange for shares in the Lagardère group. In addition, the group announced the entry of the Chinese groups JD.com JD.O and JIC with a 22.36% stake in its subsidiary Lagardère Travel Retail Asia.

* STELLANTIS STLA.PA announced Wednesday evening the takeover of F1 Holdings, parent company of car loan company First Investors Financial Services, for approximately $ 285 million (€ 241 million).

* RYANAIR RYA.I reported Thursday an increase in its traffic to 11.1 million passengers in August and an improvement in its cost / income ratio to 82%.

* CD PROJEKT CDR.WA – The Polish video game publisher on Wednesday posted a half-year profit that fell but exceeded expectations thanks to its titles “Cyberpunk 2077” and “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”.

* CMC MARKETS CMCX.L announced on Thursday that it had downgraded its annual profit forecast as lower market volatility caused its clients’ trading volumes to fall.

