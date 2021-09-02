Theo Cosset (Arthur) message for his departure from the series

While the return of Tomorrow belongs to us is full of new faces well known to viewers, including the arrivals of Jennifer Lauret, Charlotte Gaccio, Xavier Deluc, Alexandre Varga or Emmanuel Moire, other emblematic characters are leaving the TF1 series. After Mogamed Bechiev (Gaspard) and Elisa Nître (Océane), recently arrived in the soap opera, or even Rani Bheemuck (Lou) and Marion Christmann (Amanda) it is the turn of Juliette Tresanini (Sandrine), Marie Catrix (Morgane) and Théo Cosset (Arthur) to bid farewell to the inhabitants of Sète. Indeed, after Morgane’s release from prison, the family decided to make a new start in Guadeloupe.

On his Instagram account, Theo Cosset posted a message filled with emotion, accompanied by souvenir photos of the shoot. “3 years that have clearly changed my life! I wish everyone to experience what it brought me, gave me and made me feel alive! “ he writes. After paying tribute to the technical team, “the bosses“, the young actor directly addressed his 104,000 followers:”100,000 people have joined me! It’s crazy ! Hope you stay, there are lots of cool little things coming up! “





A message that ends with a special mention to its playing partners, including Laura Smet, Solène Hebert and Véronique Jannot.

Tomorrow belongs to us is broadcast from Monday to Friday, at 7:10 p.m. on TF1. The episodes are also available 48 hours in advance on the Salto platform.