Theo Hernandez, defender of the Blues and AC Milan: “I’m another Theo”

“In 2017, you refused a Hopes selection, which for a long time deprived you of the French teams. Were you worried about not finding this jersey?
It has been a long time. I am another Théo, I am more concentrated in my work, I am happy to be here, I will work so that Didier (The fields) be happy with me.
“From the first moment, I wanted to be with the France team”
What does this selection represent for you?
It’s a pride to be here, I already knew players. I am very happy to be here. I will work to stay there.
You have spent a very large part of your life in Spain. Did you hesitate with this selection?
No. From the first moment, I wanted to be with the France team.
Are you competing with your brother for the left-back position?
(laughs) Everyone has their qualities, I work for myself. Sometimes, we laugh, I tell him: “I’m going to take the job away from you.” Each has his own qualities, I repeat. I may be faster. It is my brother. I hope next time he will be with us here.
You are recognized for your offensive qualities. Have you done a lot of work on the defensive aspect in recent months?
In my club, I do my job, I’m still small, I’m 23 (to smile). Yes, in Milan I was told that I had to improve the defensive phase. I am 23 years old, I have to do more. “