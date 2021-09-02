“There is a blooper of the sex scene with Arnaud Ducret to die for laughing”

After bringing together nearly 10 million viewers on average over the first season of HPI, Audrey Fleurot is back in a series for TF1, but in a totally different style. She plays Jeanne, a single woman, who will accept a romantic dinner with Thomas (played by Arnaud Ducret), a renowned surgeon. But the next day, Jeanne claims to have been raped. Adaptation of a British series broadcast in 2017, Lies offers the actress a strong and poignant role. Télé-Loisirs was able to exchange a few words, face to face, with its main actress …

Télé-Loisirs.fr: Did you see the original series before filming?

Audrey Fleurot : Yes. It was not the first time that I was offered to play in an adaptation of an English series and until now I had always said no. Because generally I didn’t see the point of making a remake of it. But when I looked Liar, who gave birth to Lies, I immediately found the series very perfectible. The heroine was very interesting there but also very fragile. I thought it was good to make it a bit more solid, to say that horrible things like that can happen to anyone, unfortunately.

“All women who are sexually assaulted go through a terrible Stations of the Cross”

I think Lies shows rather well the painful stages through which many rape victims must pass …

What is certain, I think, is that when we file a rape complaint, the victim’s word is strongly questioned. In the current climate, it was impossible to put forward a woman who would come and lie about the fact that she had been raped. We, the actors and the writers, have a responsibility for what is said on the screen. All women who are sexually assaulted go through a terrible Stations of the Cross. In the case of Jeanne, my character, her word is also questioned because she has no proof of what she is saying and she remembers nothing …

Clearly yes. I became friends with Arnaud on the set of the film Divorce Club (directed by Michaël Youn, editor’s note). It was partly because he was participating in the project that I wanted to join him. He is both very funny and professional at the same time. He fully assumes to play this role which is not so simple … And then during the sex scene, we laughed a lot. There was no embarrassment between us, it was very uninhibiting. I think if I had shot this scene with an actor that I had just met, it would have been a lot less obvious. You have to deal with the embarrassment of the other, and there was none. There is a blooper of the sex scene that is to die for.

“Filming in an empty city gives the series a very ghostly feel”

You also shot this series during the global pandemic … Was it a special shoot?

Completely. We shot between November 2020 and February 2021, in Collioure. And the city was completely empty; which is still very special. There was no need at all to deal with people in the field of the camera, there was no one in the streets. It gives a very ghostly atmosphere to the series. And at the same time, we were still very happy to be able to work while many people were still confined. We still felt privileged. But working in a totally empty city, where everything is closed, it’s both magnificent and at the same time you’re in a bit of a nervous breakdown (she laughs).

And the success ofHPI, how do you live it?

I’m under pressure now… Before, I didn’t pay attention to hearings at all. I did not work for TF1, I rather did series for Canal + or France Télé (Gears and A french village, editor’s note) on series that were more choral, not focused on me as an actress. Obviously, you want your projects to work but no one called me to tell me what score my series had made. With HPI, I am both super happy that it works and, at the same time, it creates a stress in me that I did not have before. There really is a before and an after for me. I am approached a little more in the street. Taking public transport, shopping … it’s not like it used to be. It takes me longer, but people are still kind.